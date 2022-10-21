Read full article on original website
Related
douglasnow.com
DCA recognizes Douglas for two upcoming projects
The City of Douglas was recognized by the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Awards Recognition Event on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Georgia city and county leaders gathered at the C.E. Weir Center for the event with special remarks given by DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn and Rep. Penny Houston, Chair of Appropriations: Economic Development.
valdostatoday.com
NewCold will build distribution facility in Henry Co.
ATLANTA – An automated storage and cold chain logistics global leader will invest in a state-of-the-art distribution facility in Henry County. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Georgia. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment – the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Appointments to Rare Disease Advisory Council
Governor Brian P. Kemp Friday announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOT hosts virtual job fair with Indeed.com
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for positions across the state. What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
First Coast News
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
WALB 10
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
valdostatoday.com
VSU’s Tubaween event location change
VALDOSTA – Tubaween presented by Valdosta State University has changed the location for the special musical event. Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall. This special musical event is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
Monroe Local News
Virtual Georgia DOT Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
Bill will help bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia was signed into law. The bipartisan MOBILE Heath Care Act will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
WALB 10
Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City. Jon’s...
WCTV
Dozens of volunteers turn out to search for remains of missing south Georgia father
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Lanier County Courthouse on Saturday morning to help search for the remains of Brandon Helms, who was 42 when he vanished from a nearby home in Lakeland. The search party met in the quaint downtown at 9 a.m. and...
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
Georgia Voter Guide: Where do Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams stand on key issues?
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
Comments / 0