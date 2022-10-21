ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, GA

douglasnow.com

DCA recognizes Douglas for two upcoming projects

The City of Douglas was recognized by the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Awards Recognition Event on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Georgia city and county leaders gathered at the C.E. Weir Center for the event with special remarks given by DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn and Rep. Penny Houston, Chair of Appropriations: Economic Development.
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

NewCold will build distribution facility in Henry Co.

ATLANTA – An automated storage and cold chain logistics global leader will invest in a state-of-the-art distribution facility in Henry County. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Georgia. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment – the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Appointments to Rare Disease Advisory Council

Governor Brian P. Kemp Friday announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DOT hosts virtual job fair with Indeed.com

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for positions across the state. What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU’s Tubaween event location change

VALDOSTA – Tubaween presented by Valdosta State University has changed the location for the special musical event. Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall. This special musical event is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.
VALDOSTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Virtual Georgia DOT Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25

What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City. Jon’s...
RAY CITY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment

VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
VALDOSTA, GA

