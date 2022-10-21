Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Public Supports Help for Taiwan if China Attacks—Poll
A majority of Americans would back Taiwan in a crisis, but they were divided when it came to the nature of their support.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Isolation Guidelines, Is There a ‘Nightmare' Variant?
What should you do if you test positive with recent strains of COVID and how long could you stay positive, particularly as new variants emerge and BA.5's dominance declines?. There are guidelines you should know as some Illinois counties return to "high" COVID alert levels. Here's what you need to...
NBC Chicago
Binance Is ‘Narrowing Down' Identity of Hacker Behind $570 Million Crypto Attack, CEO Says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
Canopy Growth Looks to Speed Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth said Tuesday...
Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak warns nation over 'profound economic crisis'
Rishi Sunak officially took over as British prime minister on Tuesday. He said there are 'difficult decisions' on the economy to come.
Amazon Will Now Let Users Pay With Venmo at Checkout
Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. Amazon announced Tuesday it's adding Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app...
NBC Chicago
Facebook and Google Face Skeptics on Wall Street This Week Amid Digital Ads Collapse
Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
Flying Taxis, Robotic Avatars and Holograms — Saudi Arabia Pushes Ahead With Its Sci-Fi City Vision
The project has received its fair share of skepticism around feasibility. Located on a coastal strip in Tabuk in the northwest of the country, there are three areas of Neom that have been officially announced — primarily The Line. The other planned Neom areas are Oxagon, a "gateway to...
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
Russian Court Denies Brittney Griner's Appeal, Sending WNBA Star to a Penal Colony for at Least 8 Years
A Russian court denied WNBA star Brittney Griner's appeal on Tuesday after the American athlete was convicted on drug charges earlier this year. Griner, who plays professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in February after Russian authorities found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
Amazon Will Now Allow US Customers to Pay With Venmo
Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it will be available nationally.
Global Streaming Is Still Growing, But Starting to Get Squeezed
Just over a decade after Netflix created the international SVOD market — with the launch of regional versions of its streaming platform, first in Canada, then worldwide — the battle over the future of global streaming has entered a new phase. According to an Oct. 12 report from Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson, streaming’s penetration in America has hit the saturation point for “nearly every individual service” with the exception of Peacock and Paramount+. If platforms are going to find new customers, they are going to have to come from outside the States. London-based researchers Ampere Analysis noted in a recent...
There Are 8 Types of ‘Difficult' People—and the ‘Passive-Aggressive' Is the Worst of All: Harvard Expert
Having to work with frustrating people is simply part of life. You can't escape them. But you also don't have to grin and bear the stress as if you have no choice. While researching for my new book, "Getting Along," I identified eight types of difficult people. The first step to effectively handling these frustrating colleagues is to know exactly what kind of person you're dealing with.
CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2022: The Agenda
CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world. Taking place from 10 a.m. London time on the morning of Friday Nov. 4, 2022, this year's forum will focus on the three pillars of Future Power, Regulation and Responsibility and Industry Response.
‘Unloved, Undervalued' UK Stocks Back in Focus on Rishi Sunak Stability Hopes
LONDON — As Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s third prime minister in as many months, some analysts are re-assessing their outlook for British stocks, but most remain cautious in the face of a wall of economic headwinds. The realization that Sunak would succeed Liz Truss — following the withdrawal...
Treasury Yields Decline as Markets Ponder Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by around 15 basis points to 4.083%. It has had a volatile start to the week, falling early during Monday's trading day before recovering the decline.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0