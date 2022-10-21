ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
NBC Chicago

Amazon Will Now Let Users Pay With Venmo at Checkout

Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. Amazon announced Tuesday it's adding Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app...
NBC Chicago

Facebook and Google Face Skeptics on Wall Street This Week Amid Digital Ads Collapse

Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
NBC Chicago

Amazon Will Now Allow US Customers to Pay With Venmo

Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it will be available nationally.
The Hollywood Reporter

Global Streaming Is Still Growing, But Starting to Get Squeezed

Just over a decade after Netflix created the international SVOD market — with the launch of regional versions of its streaming platform, first in Canada, then worldwide — the battle over the future of global streaming has entered a new phase. According to an Oct. 12 report from Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson, streaming’s penetration in America has hit the saturation point for “nearly every individual service” with the exception of Peacock and Paramount+. If platforms are going to find new customers, they are going to have to come from outside the States. London-based researchers Ampere Analysis noted in a recent...
NBC Chicago

There Are 8 Types of ‘Difficult' People—and the ‘Passive-Aggressive' Is the Worst of All: Harvard Expert

Having to work with frustrating people is simply part of life. You can't escape them. But you also don't have to grin and bear the stress as if you have no choice. While researching for my new book, "Getting Along," I identified eight types of difficult people. The first step to effectively handling these frustrating colleagues is to know exactly what kind of person you're dealing with.
NBC Chicago

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2022: The Agenda

CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world. Taking place from 10 a.m. London time on the morning of Friday Nov. 4, 2022, this year's forum will focus on the three pillars of Future Power, Regulation and Responsibility and Industry Response.
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Decline as Markets Ponder Future Fed Policy

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by around 15 basis points to 4.083%. It has had a volatile start to the week, falling early during Monday's trading day before recovering the decline.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

