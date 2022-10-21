Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
UFC 280 Post-fight Press Conference Video
Following UFC 280, the big winners, UFC president Dana White, and other marquee names fielded questions from the media during the post-fight press conference. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev met in the fight card’s main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Makhachev tapped Oliveira out in the second round to capture the title.
Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win
Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Jake Paul’s boxing journey continues on Saturday, as the YouTube star takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out each opponent he has fought. Most recently, the American stopped ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December – going one better than the decision win he recorded against the American last August.Since then, Paul, 25, has seen bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fall through. Meanwhile, Silva is regarded by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time, and the Brazilian has a 3-1 professional boxing record.At 47, age...
Bellator MMA and RIZIN announce promotion vs. promotion NYE event
BELLATOR MMA and RIZIN Fighting Federation announced a historic, first-iteration of a star-studded BELLATOR MMA vs. RIZIN event set to take place on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. BELLATOR MMA athletes will step outside of the cage and compete inside the...
Marlon Vera: Sean O’Malley got a ‘gift decision’
No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera weighed in on Sean O’Malley’s UFC 280 split decision win over Petr Yan. It was a controversial decision. Some fighters had the bout scored 30-27 for Yan, including former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, there are those the believe O’Malley did enough as well. Vera had the fight scored 29-28 for Yan and considers the split decision win for O’Malley a ‘gift decision.’
Islam Makhachev taps out Charles Oliveira in UFC 280 main event
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev headlined Saturday’s UFC 280 fight card in Abu Dhabi with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight championship after failing to make weight by a half-pound at UFC 274 in May. He...
Aljamain Sterling believes Petr Yan ‘got robbed’
Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost by split decision to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280, but champion Aljamain Sterling believes Yan was ‘robbed.’. “I felt bad for Yan,” Sterling told The MMA Hour. “I felt like, I did think that he got robbed. I think O’Malley was a little shocked and perplexed at the decision as well. I think it kind of caught him off guard that it was a split decision. I think it caught them all off guard that he won.”
Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan by split decision at UFC 280
Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan looked to get back in the win column on Saturday when he faced rising star Sean O’Malley on the UFC 280 main card in Abu Dhabi. Yan entered the match ranked No. 1 in the 135-pound division while O’Malley was ranked outside of the Top 10 at No. 11. It was the biggest test of O’Malley’s career and “Sugar” rose to the occasion.
UFC 280: Aljamain Sterling bests TJ Dillashaw after shoulder dislocation
Aljamain Sterling won yet another controversial title fight when he secured a TKO finish after TJ Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder. They came out swinging to start the round but an early takedown by Sterling proved this was going to be his fight to lose. It appeared that something on Dillashaw might be injured, perhaps a dislocated arm as Dillashaw was making awkward motions with his arm. From top position Sterling secured nasty strikes and Sterling took control of Dillashaws back and the referee took a close look. Sterling let go of the choke and they scrambled but Sterling maintained control again. Dillashaw had absolutely nothing to show. With just seconds left in the round they got back to their feet and it was clear Dillashaw’s shoulder was out and he was desperate to just make it long enough to have his corner pop it back in.
UFC 280 Bonuses: Islam Makhachev earns an extra $50,000 for championship win
UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses during the UFC 280 Post-fight Press Conference on Saturday. Islam Makhachev, Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan, and Belal Muhammad earned the $50,000 checks. UFC 280 Fight of the Night. Fight of the Night honors went to the bantamweight bout...
