Aljamain Sterling won yet another controversial title fight when he secured a TKO finish after TJ Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder. They came out swinging to start the round but an early takedown by Sterling proved this was going to be his fight to lose. It appeared that something on Dillashaw might be injured, perhaps a dislocated arm as Dillashaw was making awkward motions with his arm. From top position Sterling secured nasty strikes and Sterling took control of Dillashaws back and the referee took a close look. Sterling let go of the choke and they scrambled but Sterling maintained control again. Dillashaw had absolutely nothing to show. With just seconds left in the round they got back to their feet and it was clear Dillashaw’s shoulder was out and he was desperate to just make it long enough to have his corner pop it back in.

2 DAYS AGO