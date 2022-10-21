Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift.
Mariah Carey Announces 'Merry Christmas to All' Concerts for December
Mariah Carey is taking her holiday hits on the road! On Monday, the reigning Queen of Christmas announced a pair of Christmas shows in New York City and Toronto to get her fans into the holiday spirit. "It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this...
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
'House of the Dragon' Finale: Fans React to That Shocking Death That Ended Season 1
After a lengthy battle of succession that involved massive time jumps, unexpected twists, surprise changes from George R.R. Martin's source material Fire & Blood and, of course, dragons, incest and death, season 1 of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic and satisfying close. And like it has done in the first nine episodes, the finale for the Game of Thrones prequel series had fans talking, with some taking to social media to post the most wild and accurate responses to a final hour filled with even more dragons and deaths.
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
'Ellen' Girl Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant: 'The Baby Is the Size of a Banana'
Sophia Grace, the social media star who first earned fame as a 5-year-old during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, announced Saturday she's five months pregnant. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," gushed the 19-year-old in a 7 minutes, 52 seconds video...
Star Jones Weighs In on Whether She Would Return to 'The View' (Exclusive)
Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance
After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
Tyler Perry Teases a Third 'Why Did I Get Married?' Movie (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry may be bringing some fan favorites back to the big screen. On Saturday, the media mogul spoke with ET and revealed that there’s a chance for a third Why Did I Get Married? film -- but under one condition. "If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say 'yes,'...
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Kody Brown's Marriage to Janelle Is in Jeopardy in 'Sister Wives' Mid-Season Trailer
As Christine Brown moves away from Flagstaff, Arizona, the rest of the family is in chaos in the new mid-season trailer for Sister Wives. Tensions seem the highest between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, who has long been close with Christine and her children. In one moment, fans...
'Will & Grace's Sean Hayes Reacts to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-star, Sean Hayes, has taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their iconic sitcom. "Leslie Jordan was...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son Papa Bear's 2nd Birthday With Over-the-Top 'Minions' Party
Nicki Minaj rang in her son's second birthday with an animated affair! The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper went all-out with a Minions-themed backyard bash on Monday in honor of the occasion. "On 9/30/22 you turned 2," Minaj wrote in tribute to her little one, Papa Bear, whom she shares with...
Why Matthew Perry Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the '90s
Julia Roberts was just a girl, standing in front of Chandler Bing, asking him to love her. In Friends star Matthew Perry's candid new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he opens up about his '90s romance with the Oscar-winning actress. In an excerpt published by The Times...
The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is On Sale for 30% Off Right Now
As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.
Hailey Bieber Addresses Anti-Semitism, Religion Amid Kanye West Controversy
Hailey Bieber is speaking out. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to condemn anti-Semitism and address religion amid Kanye "Ye" West's controversial tirades and his ongoing public fallout. "You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
