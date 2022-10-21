ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Charades Boards Annecy Festival’s WIP Highlight ’The Glassworker,‘ Pakistan’s First Hand-Drawn Animated Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Charades has acquired Usman Riaz’s animated feature “The Glassworker,” one of the highlights of Annecy Film Festival ’s work-in-progress sidebar.

Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature, “The Glassworker” is produced by “Wrinkles” producer Manuel Cristobal and Pakistan-based Mano Animation Studios, founded by Usman, Khizer Riaz and Mariam Riaz.

The feature, which is aimed at family audiences, is a love tale set in a war-torn country loosely inspired by Pakistan. The story follows young Vincent and his father Tomas, who run the finest glass workshop in the country and find their lives upended by an approaching war in which they want no part. The arrival in their town of an army colonel and his young aspiring violinist daughter, Alliz, shakes their reality and tests the relationship between father and son. As the love develops between Vincent and Alliz, they will need to gather up their courage to confront their fathers.

Scheduled for a 2023 release, “The Glassworker” boasts an authentic voice cast of South Asian talent, including Sacha Dhawan, best-known for his work in Hulu’s “The Great,” Marvel’s “Iron Fist” and Doctor Who; Anjli Mohindra, whose well-known credits include “The Sarah Jane Adventures” and “Doctor Who, as well as the BBC One drama “Vigil,” and Art Malik (“True Lies,” “Sherlock”).

“‘The Glassworker’ is a glimpse into how we grew up in Pakistan,” says Riaz. “It can be seen in the conflicts, the local legends, the characters’ clothing, the food they eat, and the colonial architecture.  The art of glassblowing has never been depicted in any film. “

“With its vibrant colors and ever-changing forms, I feel it is a magical medium to explore with hand-drawn animation,” Riaz continued.

The filmmaker, who is also producing the feature through his company Mano Animation Studios, added that he hopes “audiences will watch ‘The Glassworker’ and be moved by its story, and the love I have for hand-drawn animation.”

Charades ‘ co-founder Yohann Comte, said the feature was not only a “wonderful homage to the early work of Miyazaki and the work of Hosoda,” but also “widens the horizon of entertaining and intelligent animation by putting Pakistan and Mano studios on the map of the new talents to watch.”

“Charades has always had a passion for first-time directors, and this is an impressive debut film by Usman Riaz,” added Comte, who is an animation buff.

Producers Cristobal and Khizer Riaz said “the idea with Mano was to create international quality work in Pakistan, led by a talented director in Usman Riaz.”

“Signing with the prestigious and talent driven Charades is a stamp of approval for the film and is a huge honor for us,” the pair continued.

“Glassworker” marks the first collaboration between Charades and Cristobal who previously produced Ignacio Ferreras’s “Wrinkles” which won the jury award at Annecy.

Cristobal is a Madrid-based producer whose track record in animation includes two jury prizes at Annecy, five wins at the Spanish Film Academy Goya awards, as well as prizes from the European Film Academy EFA Award and the Platino Award. He also executive produced “Another Day of Life,” by Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow, which went on to win the EFA Award and premiered at the Cannes Festival.

Charades has been selling a number of critically acclaimed animated features from around the world. The company has handled “The Little Nicholas : Happy As Can Be” from France, “Belle” from Japan, “ Chicken for Linda! ” from Italy, and “Even Mice Belong in Heaven” from the Czech Republic, among others.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elena Ferrante‘s ‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Gets Netflix Streaming Date, Provocative Poster Art Revealed – Global Bulletin

DATE Netflix has revealed the launch date of its Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lying Life of Adults” and released a provocative poster and teaser art for the show based on the “My Brilliant Friend” author’s latest novel. “Lying Life,” which will drop debut on Netflix globally on Jan. 4, 2023, is directed by Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) and stars Valeria Golino in the role of Neapolitan aunt of the story’s young protagonist named Giovanna, played by newcomer Giordana Marengo. Alessandro Preziosi (“Medici”) plays Giovanna’s father, Andrea, while Pina Turco (“Gomorrah,” the series) plays her mother, Nella. The Ferrante book depicts...
Variety

Yoshimoto Kogyo Launching ‘Comedy Squad’ as Japanese Talent Agency Seeks International Reach

Yoshimoto Kogyo, an Osaka-based talent agency and Japanese media company that celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, has announced the launch of “Yoshimoto Comedy Squad,” a YouTube channel that features non-verbal comedy videos and comic ‘challenges’ across a range of topics. The aim is to broaden the international fan base of Yoshimoto’s roster of comedians, the largest in the Japanese entertainment industry.   Among the talents appearing on the channel is Uekusa Kazuhisa, better known by his stage names of Wes-P or Mr Uekusa, whose videos have gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, and has appeared on TV shows, commercials and events...
Variety

Japan’s Gaga Touting ‘We Make Antiques!’ and ‘#Manhole’ at TIFFCOM

Japanese indie studio Gaga is activating international sales on a handful of films in post-production, with the “We Make Antiques! Osaka Dreams” and “#Manhole” the headline titles. “Antiques” is a comedy about get rich quick schemes, art forgeries and the world of antiques. It is directed by Take Masaharu, the hitmaker with credits that include “100 Yen Love,” “The Gun” and “The Naked Director.” Starring Nakai Kiichi, Sasaki Kuranosuke and Yasuda Shota the film is set to reach Japanese cinemas on Jan. 6, 2023, anticipated to be a busy time for theaters. The company is also in post on “#Manhole,” a suspense...
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Surpasses ‘Game of Thrones’ for Sky, HBO – Global Bulletin

SERIES The series finale of “House of the Dragon” has overtaken “Game of Thrones” for Sky in the U.K. and HBO internationally. The first season concluded on Sky in the U.K. with an overnight audience of 1.386 million, pipping the series launch, which was watched by 1.384 million. The numbers made it the most watched season finale overnight audience on Sky, since “Game of Thrones” season 8, according to Sky. In Asia, “House of the Dragon” concluded its first season as the most viewed title ever on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It surpassed “Game of Thrones”...
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million

Sports brand Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move it estimates will impact its bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, the company said Tuesday. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his “Ye” pseudonym, said: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” West and the sports company first joined forces for a fashion collaboration —...
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Testifies She Grabbed His Hair: ‘Get Off Me’

A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Monday that she awoke one night in November 2001 to find that he was raping her. The woman — who is identified in court as Christina B. — told jurors that she yelled at him and tried to shove him away. But he just pressed down harder, pinning her down, she said. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” she said. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The woman was the second accuser to testify in Masterson’s trial, which began...
Variety

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
Variety

‘Winny,‘ ’Thorns of Beauty‘ and ’Spring in Between’ Head ColorBird Tokyo Sales Effort

Japan’s ColorBird Inc., is launching a trio of new titles at TIFFCOM, the rights market that accompanies the Tokyo International Film Festival, and which is this year held online only. Newest is “Winny,” a fact-based drama film that takes place in the early days of the Internet and sees a software developer wrongfully arrested by the police. The story follows the people who fight the authorities for justice and seek to protect the rights of engineers. The film is directed by the talented young Matsumoto Yusaku with the lead character played by Higashide Masahiro, star of Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Asako I&II.” It...
Variety

‘Doctor Who’ Heads to Disney+ Internationally

“Doctor Who” is heading to Disney+. Following a deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, the beloved British sci-fi series will be exclusively be available on the streaming service outside of the U.K. and Ireland. Domestically it will remain on the BBC. The next season of the show will see Ncuti Gatwa taking control of the Tardis, with his first appearance set to air next Christmas. “I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the Tardis all around the planet, reaching a new...
Variety

Happinet Phantom Leads Tokyo Market Sales Effort With Crime Thriller ‘Goodbye Cruel World‘

Happinet Phantom Studios, the Japanese mini-studio which released Oscar contender “Plan 75” in its home market, is also handling international sales on a raft of new titles. These were introduced at the in-person Busan market and will be given a further launch this week at the online only Tokyo market (TIFFCOM). Headlining the slate is “Goodbye Cruel World,” a crime-action-drama which stars “Drive My Car” lead Nishijima Hidetoshi. Directed by Omori Tatsushi, the picture recounts a daring heist by five criminals who scarcely know each other at a love motel favored by a gang clan. While the five attempt to fade away...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Nippon Television Touts Film and TV Credentials at Tokyo Market

Nippon Television, the Japanese broadcast and production group that owns Hulu Japan, has made headlines in recent months with the success of its TV formats. However, it is using the recent Busan and this month’s Tokyo rights market to tout a slate of theatrical movies. In the live action category, it is readying “Nemesis,” a two-years-later spin off from the Nemesis Detective Agency TV drama series, which is built around two female sleuths, one a reckless genius, the other a self-proclaimed genius who is largely incompetent. The storyline of the feature film involves a succession of the detectives’ friends being killed...
Variety

Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season

Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
Variety

Julie Taymor Salutes Kurosawa Akira, Defends Multiculturalism Ahead of Leading Tokyo International Film Festival Jury

Acclaimed film and theatre director Julie Taymor paid tribute to legendary Japanese filmmaker Kurosawa Akira in Tokyo on Tuesday, crediting his influence on her deciding to enter the film industry and contributing to her multi-cultural world view. “I go back to when I saw my first ‘foreign film’ in Paris, when I was 15 years old. I watched ‘Rashomon’ and that changed my life,” said Taymor. “Kurosawa! He is the reason, his movies are the reason, that I became a film director.” “Rashomon,” based on a Japanese folk talk, won the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion in 1951 and has since...
Variety

TrustNordisk Locks Key Deals on Swedish Teenage Romance ‘So Damn Easy Going’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has scored a raft of deals on Christoffer Sandler’s Swedish romantic dramedy “So Damn Easy Going” which played at several festivals, including Goteborg and Seattle film festivals. The heartwarming coming-of-age love story revolves about Joanna, an 18-year-old girl whose mind is like a flashing amusement park at peak season. She needs ADHD meds to keep her buzzy brain in order. With a depressed father whose sick pay is barely covering the rent, money runs out and Joanna sets off to hunt for money to pay for her medication. In the midst of the chaos, she falls in love with...
Variety

The Quality of Japanese Films Is Improving, Says Ichiyama Shozo, Tokyo Festival Program Director

The bold assertion laid out by the organizers of the Tokyo International Film Festival is that this year’s fully in-person edition is not only bigger than before, it’s also better. That applies at an organization level as the festival adds more screens and foreign participants after the COVID hiatus. It applies at a film quality level too, programming director Ichiyama Shozo, tells Variety. Please summarize the main lines of your selection this year. This year, we had more films submitted than last year, and I was confident that we could achieve a stronger competition lineup, that included seven world premiers and one international...
Variety

‘Parasite’ Producer Barunson E&A Launches International Ventures, Debut Slate at AFM

Barunson E&A, the Korean production company best known for its role on Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” is to expand into the international market for rights sales and separately into cross-border financing and co-production. Its sales initiative will debut at the American Film Market in Santa Monica next week. The rights sales operation is to be headed by former CJ Entertainment staffer Choi Yoonhee set as MD of Korean and international operations, and former K-Movie executive Eunyoung (Sylvie) Kim as head of the international business division. They will open the doors at AFM with three feature films and a TV show. The films include:...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy