ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Should the San Diego Trolley extend into Tijuana?

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsziN_0ihZIhpO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t60BS_0ihZIhpO00
San Diego leaders are considering a plan to extend the trolley into Tijuana. Pictured: People board the San Diego Trolley's green line at the Grantville station. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego transportation leaders are considering a proposal to extend the Blue Line into Tijuana .

The San Diego Association of Governments will decide if they want to pursue the Trolley extension project by the end of the year. The estimated cost is $500 million .

In theory, the project could help the thousands of workers in Tijuana who cross into San Diego each day by cutting down on commute times. It could also help San Diegans get back more quickly into the United States after doing business in the Mexican city.

It would work by having border guards at ticket booths prescreening in Tijuana so they can easily enter San Diego instead of getting off the train. If SANDAG pursues the project, it is likely to face heavy scrutiny from the U.S. government but the idea has already been received by Baja California business leaders with enthusiasm.

Q: Should the San Diego Trolley extend into Tijuana?

Austin Neudecker, Weave Growth

YES: The concept is exciting. Cross-border movement is vital to our economy. However, the substantial challenges lie in the complicated details. In order for this to be feasible, immigration checks on both sides would have to be much more efficient, large processing facilities would have to be built on prime real estate, improved infrastructure would need to be added to the trolley line. I would not wager this will be ironed out anytime soon.

Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health

NO : I think there are other local priorities for extensions of the trolley system here in the San Diego region that should be a higher priority than extending a line into Mexico. Additionally, there could be significant security and law enforcement concerns that would require the trolley cars themselves to be checked every time they cross the border — not just the passengers.

Norm Miller, University of San Diego

YES: Not only does San Diego depend on daily labor coming from Tijuana, but some expats live south of the border to save on housing costs while working here. Rents are half or less in Tijuana and if the border friction can be reduced it would help to solve some of the housing affordability strain for at least a few people, and the labor supply issue for others.

Jamie Moraga, IntelliSolutions

YES: In theory, it sounds like a great idea, but it begs the question if this a priority? The city has needs that take higher precedence including the city’s infrastructure, roads, extending the trolley line to the San Diego airport, and growing alternative public transportation options and making them more viable and reliable. Extending the trolley into Tijuana is estimated to cost $500 million — who will be paying for that (including the ongoing costs to maintain border security)? Not to mention the costs and funding for the other projects that SANDAG is proposing?

David Ely, San Diego State University

Not participating this week.

Ray Major, SANDAG

Not participating this week.

Caroline Freund, UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy

YES: Border delays prevent San Diego and Tijuana from reaping the full benefits of integration for workers, commerce and tourism. The trolley extension is expected to reduce wait times by 75 percent, yielding huge gains in living standards for daily migrants, cost benefits to local businesses, and spurring tourism on both sides of the border. It will also increase the attractiveness of the two cities to domestic and foreign investors.

Haney Hong, San Diego County Taxpayers Assoc.

Not participating this week.

Kelly Cunningham, San Diego Institute for Economic Research

YES: An intriguing concept manifestly beneficial to facilitating congested border crossings, yet logistical considerations need to be realistically evaluated before implementation. The costs proposed already seem excessive, especially as with such previous projects final expenses are likely to be much higher than projected. Mexico should pay for most of the rail line costs extending south of the border. Sensible construction and usage numbers with reasonable ridership and fare projections covering operating expenses should be soberly assessed.

Lynn Reaser, economist

YES: This would seem to be a logical extension of the San Diego trolley line. Cutting commute times from two to three hours to 10-15 minutes would be extremely helpful. The San Diego-Mexico border is the most frequently crossed land route in the Western Hemisphere, including the key Tijuana link. The Cali-Baja economy, encompassing San Diego, Baja, and Imperial Counties has a gross regional product of $250 billion. The trolley line would boost productivity, commerce, and tourism.

Phil Blair, Manpower

YES : If the expense of building the maintenance, security and costs of operating that segment of the trolley are shared equally, depending on the benefit to each partner.

Gary London, London Moeder Advisors

YES: While I often opined that the trolley system is both a fiscal and functional boondoggle — both extremely costly over the years and carrying few passengers — the one line where it has value is the south bay route, daily taking Mexicans to their San Diego workplaces. To expand it to Tijuana makes sense because it enhances the economic handshake between our nations with an obvious economic upside. It should be built.

Alan Gin, University of San Diego

Not participating this week.

Bob Rauch, R.A. Rauch & Associates

NO : Conceptually, it is a great idea but the US has not even come close to protecting our border. The trolley would create long lines to get on while officials check paperwork. Further, officials in Mexico and the US do not have a plan on how they would implement border checks on the trolley. Protecting the border is critical and if we add in the trolley it will make border enforcement even more difficult.

James Hamilton, UC San Diego

YES: Having people wait in their cars for hours to cross the border is an incredible waste of time, not to mention wasted gasoline and unnecessary environmental degradation. Making the commute easier will bring more business to San Diego. I would want to make sure that the security and border control are solid before signing off. That also is an area where I think we could be more efficient and effective if we fully utilize available technology.

Have an idea for an EconoMeter question? Email me at phillip.molnar@sduniontribune.com . Follow me on Twitter: @PhillipMolnar

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 11

Frank Wilms
4d ago

The San Diego trolley should come to Hillcrest, North Park, and other neighborhoods where they're removing parking and building housing without parking----so people can get to work.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Our mind is our weapon

This piece was submitted by UC San Diego student and UCSD Guardian photographer A. Raya. Moments in history flashed through my mind like scenes of a movie as I first witnessed the disturbing Instagram post. You know the one. If not, I’m referring to the video that captured a white UC San Diego lecturer spewing hate in the form of casual jokes towards two custodial workers reportedly speaking Spanish outside of his classroom. Robert Ternansky asks his class, with full confidence, how to say be quiet in “Mexican.” After receiving laughs from his audience, he ends his racist remarks with, “let me know if they start running in here with their weapons.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers

Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
101K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy