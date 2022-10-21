San Diego leaders are considering a plan to extend the trolley into Tijuana. Pictured: People board the San Diego Trolley's green line at the Grantville station. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego transportation leaders are considering a proposal to extend the Blue Line into Tijuana .

The San Diego Association of Governments will decide if they want to pursue the Trolley extension project by the end of the year. The estimated cost is $500 million .

In theory, the project could help the thousands of workers in Tijuana who cross into San Diego each day by cutting down on commute times. It could also help San Diegans get back more quickly into the United States after doing business in the Mexican city.

It would work by having border guards at ticket booths prescreening in Tijuana so they can easily enter San Diego instead of getting off the train. If SANDAG pursues the project, it is likely to face heavy scrutiny from the U.S. government but the idea has already been received by Baja California business leaders with enthusiasm.

Q: Should the San Diego Trolley extend into Tijuana?

Austin Neudecker, Weave Growth

YES: The concept is exciting. Cross-border movement is vital to our economy. However, the substantial challenges lie in the complicated details. In order for this to be feasible, immigration checks on both sides would have to be much more efficient, large processing facilities would have to be built on prime real estate, improved infrastructure would need to be added to the trolley line. I would not wager this will be ironed out anytime soon.

Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health

NO : I think there are other local priorities for extensions of the trolley system here in the San Diego region that should be a higher priority than extending a line into Mexico. Additionally, there could be significant security and law enforcement concerns that would require the trolley cars themselves to be checked every time they cross the border — not just the passengers.

Norm Miller, University of San Diego

YES: Not only does San Diego depend on daily labor coming from Tijuana, but some expats live south of the border to save on housing costs while working here. Rents are half or less in Tijuana and if the border friction can be reduced it would help to solve some of the housing affordability strain for at least a few people, and the labor supply issue for others.

Jamie Moraga, IntelliSolutions

YES: In theory, it sounds like a great idea, but it begs the question if this a priority? The city has needs that take higher precedence including the city’s infrastructure, roads, extending the trolley line to the San Diego airport, and growing alternative public transportation options and making them more viable and reliable. Extending the trolley into Tijuana is estimated to cost $500 million — who will be paying for that (including the ongoing costs to maintain border security)? Not to mention the costs and funding for the other projects that SANDAG is proposing?

David Ely, San Diego State University

Ray Major, SANDAG

Caroline Freund, UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy

YES: Border delays prevent San Diego and Tijuana from reaping the full benefits of integration for workers, commerce and tourism. The trolley extension is expected to reduce wait times by 75 percent, yielding huge gains in living standards for daily migrants, cost benefits to local businesses, and spurring tourism on both sides of the border. It will also increase the attractiveness of the two cities to domestic and foreign investors.

Haney Hong, San Diego County Taxpayers Assoc.

Kelly Cunningham, San Diego Institute for Economic Research

YES: An intriguing concept manifestly beneficial to facilitating congested border crossings, yet logistical considerations need to be realistically evaluated before implementation. The costs proposed already seem excessive, especially as with such previous projects final expenses are likely to be much higher than projected. Mexico should pay for most of the rail line costs extending south of the border. Sensible construction and usage numbers with reasonable ridership and fare projections covering operating expenses should be soberly assessed.

Lynn Reaser, economist

YES: This would seem to be a logical extension of the San Diego trolley line. Cutting commute times from two to three hours to 10-15 minutes would be extremely helpful. The San Diego-Mexico border is the most frequently crossed land route in the Western Hemisphere, including the key Tijuana link. The Cali-Baja economy, encompassing San Diego, Baja, and Imperial Counties has a gross regional product of $250 billion. The trolley line would boost productivity, commerce, and tourism.

Phil Blair, Manpower

YES : If the expense of building the maintenance, security and costs of operating that segment of the trolley are shared equally, depending on the benefit to each partner.

Gary London, London Moeder Advisors

YES: While I often opined that the trolley system is both a fiscal and functional boondoggle — both extremely costly over the years and carrying few passengers — the one line where it has value is the south bay route, daily taking Mexicans to their San Diego workplaces. To expand it to Tijuana makes sense because it enhances the economic handshake between our nations with an obvious economic upside. It should be built.

Alan Gin, University of San Diego

Bob Rauch, R.A. Rauch & Associates

NO : Conceptually, it is a great idea but the US has not even come close to protecting our border. The trolley would create long lines to get on while officials check paperwork. Further, officials in Mexico and the US do not have a plan on how they would implement border checks on the trolley. Protecting the border is critical and if we add in the trolley it will make border enforcement even more difficult.

James Hamilton, UC San Diego

YES: Having people wait in their cars for hours to cross the border is an incredible waste of time, not to mention wasted gasoline and unnecessary environmental degradation. Making the commute easier will bring more business to San Diego. I would want to make sure that the security and border control are solid before signing off. That also is an area where I think we could be more efficient and effective if we fully utilize available technology.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .