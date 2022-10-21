ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daily Northwestern

Levy Senior Center feeds the stomachs and souls of senior citizens with meal program

Nora travels about 30 miles from Gurnee, Illinois to Evanston on the Metra every Tuesday and Thursday to share a meal with other Chicago area residents over the age of 60. Nora — a former Evanston resident who requested that only her first name be used for privacy reasons — has participated in the Levy Senior Center’s Senior Congregate Meal Program since it began around 10 years ago.
EVANSTON, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Mayor Prince celebrates homeowners; Gary joins statewide Home Buyers Plan

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently recognized and honored the final six recipients of the City of Gary’s former Dollar Home lottery program, handing each resident the deeds to their homes. Mayor Prince also announced Gary is participating in Hoosier Homes, a statewide, down payment and closing costs assistance program....
GARY, IN
austintalks.org

Get a free mammogram this month

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Loretto Hospital is offering free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured residents of Austin throughout the month of October. Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer among all women. While the incidence of breast cancer is slightly lower among Black women than...
CHICAGO, IL
Tennessee Tribune

Theta Omega Chapter of AKA will Celebrate 100 Years of Service

The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated will host a double celebration to commemorate its Centennial and to celebrate the payoff of its 30-year mortgage on its multimillion-dollar AKARAMA Foundation Community Service Center in 15 years. The Center is under the umbrella of the AKARAMA Foundation, the charitable arm of Theta Omega chapter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer

CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

Reports detail DCFS investigations into family of 12-year-old boy who died of drug overdose

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance

CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands

John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Trick or train: Student body ‘ghosted’ by CTA trains and buses

DePaul junior Kalixta Drinkard stood waiting for the Brown Line at the Fullerton station before class. She started her journey 50 minutes before her class began. The train arrival times on the screen at the station were unavailable, but Drinkard had little hope that the train would arrive in time.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children

CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Advocate Aurora breach may have exposed 3 million patients

CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health reports a data breach may have revealed sensitive information of as many as 3 million patients. Advocate said pixel technology installed on its patients portal transmitted certain patient information to Google and Meta, and possibly to other third-party vendors. The company said it disabled and removed the pixels from its […]
CHICAGO, IL

