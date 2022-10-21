CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO