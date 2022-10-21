Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Levy Senior Center feeds the stomachs and souls of senior citizens with meal program
Nora travels about 30 miles from Gurnee, Illinois to Evanston on the Metra every Tuesday and Thursday to share a meal with other Chicago area residents over the age of 60. Nora — a former Evanston resident who requested that only her first name be used for privacy reasons — has participated in the Levy Senior Center’s Senior Congregate Meal Program since it began around 10 years ago.
chicagocrusader.com
Mayor Prince celebrates homeowners; Gary joins statewide Home Buyers Plan
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently recognized and honored the final six recipients of the City of Gary’s former Dollar Home lottery program, handing each resident the deeds to their homes. Mayor Prince also announced Gary is participating in Hoosier Homes, a statewide, down payment and closing costs assistance program....
austintalks.org
Get a free mammogram this month
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Loretto Hospital is offering free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured residents of Austin throughout the month of October. Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer among all women. While the incidence of breast cancer is slightly lower among Black women than...
Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
Last day to apply for Cook County's guaranteed income program
Today is the last day for Cook County residents to apply to be part of the guaranteed income pilot program. Those entered into a lottery will choose 3,250 and will receive $500 a month for two years.
CHA hosts annual 'Operation Warm' providing more than 5K families with coats ahead of winter
It may be mild out today but winter is coming and CHA is helping thousands of families prepare.
Tennessee Tribune
Theta Omega Chapter of AKA will Celebrate 100 Years of Service
The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated will host a double celebration to commemorate its Centennial and to celebrate the payoff of its 30-year mortgage on its multimillion-dollar AKARAMA Foundation Community Service Center in 15 years. The Center is under the umbrella of the AKARAMA Foundation, the charitable arm of Theta Omega chapter.
Pilsen non-profit blows whistle on Salvation Army's mistreatment of migrants
Delilah Martinez, founder of Pilsen based non-profit The Mural Movement, and partners brought a number of concerns to light on possible mistreatment of asylum seekers housed at the Shield of Hope, prompting the Salvation Army to go on record.
Herald & Review
Pritzker's oversight questioned amid abuse allegations at mental health facility
CHICAGO — In a small southern Illinois town earlier this year, a 58-year-old employee at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center was accused of sexually assaulting a person with a “severe or profound intellectual disability.”. The victim, who was unable to give consent, was only identified in...
Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer
CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
AKArama ‘Pearls with Purpose’ gala hosted at Museum of Science and Industry
Over 700 patrons of AKArama Foundation, Inc. were treated to an evening of dinner and dancing in support of the 41-year-old Foundation’s annual service activities on October 15. The evening included the awarding of almost $50,000 in scholarships for college, health fairs, voter registration events, career fairs, legal help,...
Reports detail DCFS investigations into family of 12-year-old boy who died of drug overdose
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...
7 facing federal charges for obtaining $16 million in COVID relief fraudulently
Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants from COVID relief funds.
1470 WMBD
Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance
CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
depauliaonline.com
Trick or train: Student body ‘ghosted’ by CTA trains and buses
DePaul junior Kalixta Drinkard stood waiting for the Brown Line at the Fullerton station before class. She started her journey 50 minutes before her class began. The train arrival times on the screen at the station were unavailable, but Drinkard had little hope that the train would arrive in time.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
Advocate Aurora breach may have exposed 3 million patients
CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health reports a data breach may have revealed sensitive information of as many as 3 million patients. Advocate said pixel technology installed on its patients portal transmitted certain patient information to Google and Meta, and possibly to other third-party vendors. The company said it disabled and removed the pixels from its […]
Letter Carriers Are Getting Robbed At Gunpoint, Lawmakers Call For More Protection
Amid recent instances of numerous letter carriers being robbed on the job in the Chicago area, some local lawmakers are now demanding that more be done to keep postal workers safe. A letter carrier who does not want to be identified told NBC 5 she was robbed while delivering the...
Comments / 0