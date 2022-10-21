Read full article on original website
BAYC Co-Founder Garga says the ‘Persistent World’ of the Otherside is arriving in 2023
In a recent interview with Punk6529, the Co-Founder of BAYC, Garga, shared his thoughts on the metaverse and revealed that the Persistent World of the Otherside is arriving in 2023. In addition, Garga gave the community an update on when the project will be able to break through to the other side.
