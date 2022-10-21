Patrick T. Hoy, 72, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:44 AM at Heartland Healthcare Center, Galesburg. Patrick was born on June 7, 1949 in Rock Island. He was the son of Glenn and Betty (Rumbolt) Hoy. Patrick married Susan Miller on September 19, 1986 in Lake County, Illinois. Together, Susan and Patrick built a life to span thirty-five years. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children, Jennifer (Ryne) Bushong of Delong, Kevin (Becca) Hoy of Schaumburg, Shannon (Nick) Arnold of North Liberty, IA and Daniel (Shannon) Pollack of Downers Grove; siblings, Jodi (Greg) Farrell and Mary (Peter) Pappas, both of Colorado, Tony (Sue) Hoy of Davenport and John (Karey) Baxter of East Moline; nine grandchildren, Camryn, Makayla, Everleigh, Dylan, Olivia, Liam, Hudson, Aubrey and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Christopher.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO