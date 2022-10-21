Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Plenty of Halloween Activities on Tap for Monmouth College Students, Local Community
The scares won’t be scarce this Halloween season, as Monmouth College will host or be a part of several events. Multiple trick-or-treat opportunities will be held on Oct. 31, including the annual “Trunk or Treat” event sponsored on by the College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee. SAAC members will be in the Poling Hall parking lot, located just south of the Huff Athletic Center, from 4-6 p.m.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Department Chair Previews the Remainder of College’s Theatre Season
Monmouth College’s first staging of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in more than 70 years set a high bar for the rest of the 2022-23 theatre season, but there are still three full-length productions to try and top it. The fact that Monmouth’s theatre department will stage four...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Chamber’s Ambassador Group Serves to Grow the Local Community’s Strengths
To further reach members of the Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce and serve the Monmouth community, twenty-four individuals have joined the Chamber’s Ambassador Group, explains Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “In that, each of those folks are taking a couple of businesses each month and are going to reach out...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.
After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
Davenport Community School District asks for feedback on downsizing plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Community School District is looking at some major changes and wants the community's opinion. A survey on plans to downsize school buildings was mailed out to district residents, which is due on Wednesday, Oct. 26. District leaders said the reason for the proposals is a...
977wmoi.com
Eagle View’s Monmouth Clinic Opening February of 2023
Construction continues to move right along for Eagle View Community Health System’s Monmouth Clinic that will open in the former Fusion Theater building, 230 South Main Street, in February of 2023. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Higgins says the new clinic will be a full-service health center offering affordable services to all:
977wmoi.com
WIU Ag Student Organization Place Well at State Competition
The Illinois Professional Agricultural Student Agricultural Student Conference was held Thursday, Oct. 13 at Illinois State University. WIU’s PAS chapter competed in a variety of events including:. Soils Competition (team event): Second place – team members Christine Mahr, a senior agriculture education major, of Hanna City, IL; Clayton Walch,...
977wmoi.com
Rose A. Sandstrom
Rose A. Sandstrom,75, of Roseville, IL passed away at 5:10 am, Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Rose was born January 17, 1947 in Cambridge, IL the daughter of Arthur & Pearl (Wexell) Carlberg. She was raised and educated in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1965. She later graduated from Western Illinois University in 1969 with a degree in Physical Education.
977wmoi.com
Eagle View to Host 9th Annual Halloween Hustle Oct. 29th
Cost: $25 (includes t-shirt & runners bib) (Located on the corner of 8th and Knox, next to Faith Bible Church) 1. Register & pay online by visiting Eagle View Community Health System – Run for the Health of It – Halloween Hustle registration information at GetMeRegistered.com. OR. 2....
977wmoi.com
Helen L. Young Glenn
Helen L. Young Glenn, 94, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 29, 1927 in Good Hope, IL, the daughter of Orville and Mabel (Beal) Geltmacher. She was one of four girls and three boys. Helen was anxious to get into the world; she wouldn’t wait for the doctor, so her mother let the neighbor man deliver her.
977wmoi.com
Mary E. Carruthers
Mary E. Carruthers, 41, of Galesburg, died on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. She was born to Thomas and Glenda (Akers) Carruthers on November 24, 1980, in Galesburg. Mary graduated from Galesburg High School in 1999. She then attended and received her associate’s degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg. Mary later attended Park University in Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in social psychology and criminology. She was employed as a Drug Counselor at Bridgeway, then moved to the Knox County Courthouse as a Probation Officer for Drug Court. Mary recently moved up to a Probation Officer for the courts.
tspr.org
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
977wmoi.com
Patrick T. Hoy
Patrick T. Hoy, 72, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:44 AM at Heartland Healthcare Center, Galesburg. Patrick was born on June 7, 1949 in Rock Island. He was the son of Glenn and Betty (Rumbolt) Hoy. Patrick married Susan Miller on September 19, 1986 in Lake County, Illinois. Together, Susan and Patrick built a life to span thirty-five years. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children, Jennifer (Ryne) Bushong of Delong, Kevin (Becca) Hoy of Schaumburg, Shannon (Nick) Arnold of North Liberty, IA and Daniel (Shannon) Pollack of Downers Grove; siblings, Jodi (Greg) Farrell and Mary (Peter) Pappas, both of Colorado, Tony (Sue) Hoy of Davenport and John (Karey) Baxter of East Moline; nine grandchildren, Camryn, Makayla, Everleigh, Dylan, Olivia, Liam, Hudson, Aubrey and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Christopher.
977wmoi.com
Craig J. Weber
Craig J. Weber, 69, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Washington D.C., the son of Norman and V. Bethene (Ulm) Weber. Craig was raised and educated in London Mills, IL and graduated from Spoon River Valley High School in 1971. He later graduated from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL with a Teaching Degree.
977wmoi.com
Knox Football Falls to IC in Close Homecoming Game
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell 20-10 to Illinois College on Saturday afternoon for Homecoming. Knox scored first when Preston Lade hit a short field goal to take a 3-0 lead through one quarter. The Blueboys shook off a slow start and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. They tacked on field goal as the clock expired to head into halftime with a 17-3 lead.
25newsnow.com
Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
977wmoi.com
Marilyn Melhouse
Marilyn Melhouse, 79, of Farmington, IL, formerly of Avon, IL, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. She was born November 16, 1942 in Farmington, the daughter of Matthew and Louise Francisco. She was raised and educated in Farmington, graduating from Farmington High School in 1960.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
