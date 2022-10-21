IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Homecoming week for the University of Iowa kicked off on Sunday, with two new additions to the usual lineup of events. The Hawks Run Home 5k, and (Hot)Dogs with the Dean were added in 2022. 66 runners took part in the 5k with the $330 raised from registration fees going towards the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. People also got to enjoy free food and drinks while having the opportunity to speak with the Angie Reams, the school’s dean of students.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO