ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years. Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark. Tyler’s...
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free

TV9's Libbie Randall sits down with Christina Bohannan to discuss her platform and plans for the future of the district. Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution. Updated: 3 hours ago. That amendment would go further than the second amendment of...
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City punk concert benefits Domestic Violence Intervention Program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - About 100 people, many with band t-shirts to show off their punk rock bonafides, gathered at the James Theater in Iowa City for music and a good cause Saturday night. The proceeds from Saturday night’s concert went to Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Alta Medea, with...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa adds two new events to homecoming

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Homecoming week for the University of Iowa kicked off on Sunday, with two new additions to the usual lineup of events. The Hawks Run Home 5k, and (Hot)Dogs with the Dean were added in 2022. 66 runners took part in the 5k with the $330 raised from registration fees going towards the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. People also got to enjoy free food and drinks while having the opportunity to speak with the Angie Reams, the school’s dean of students.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Report shows student's math, reading scores declined amid pandemic

Surrounded by family and caregivers at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Tyler rang the bell today to celebrate being cancer-free. First responders took a person to the hospital after their house caught on fire. UK announces new prime minister. Updated: 6 hours ago. The United Kingdom announced a new...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Davenport man wins 25k every year for life

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City house fire sends one person to the hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Iowa City that took nearly two hours to extinguish. In a press release, firefighters said a passerby reported the fire in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue at about 8:49 a.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Camanche, Iowa 9 year-old to be Kid Captain for Northwestern at Iowa game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday. For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered...
CAMANCHE, IA
KCRG.com

Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
ROBINS, IA
KCRG.com

Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy