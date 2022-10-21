Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years. Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark. Tyler’s...
KCRG.com
Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free
TV9's Libbie Randall sits down with Christina Bohannan to discuss her platform and plans for the future of the district. Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution. Updated: 3 hours ago. That amendment would go further than the second amendment of...
KCRG.com
Iowa City punk concert benefits Domestic Violence Intervention Program
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - About 100 people, many with band t-shirts to show off their punk rock bonafides, gathered at the James Theater in Iowa City for music and a good cause Saturday night. The proceeds from Saturday night’s concert went to Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Alta Medea, with...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa adds two new events to homecoming
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Homecoming week for the University of Iowa kicked off on Sunday, with two new additions to the usual lineup of events. The Hawks Run Home 5k, and (Hot)Dogs with the Dean were added in 2022. 66 runners took part in the 5k with the $330 raised from registration fees going towards the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. People also got to enjoy free food and drinks while having the opportunity to speak with the Angie Reams, the school’s dean of students.
KCRG.com
Report shows student's math, reading scores declined amid pandemic
Surrounded by family and caregivers at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Tyler rang the bell today to celebrate being cancer-free. First responders took a person to the hospital after their house caught on fire. UK announces new prime minister. Updated: 6 hours ago. The United Kingdom announced a new...
KCRG.com
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
KCRG.com
Iowa City house fire sends one person to the hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Iowa City that took nearly two hours to extinguish. In a press release, firefighters said a passerby reported the fire in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue at about 8:49 a.m.
KCRG.com
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
KCRG.com
Camanche, Iowa 9 year-old to be Kid Captain for Northwestern at Iowa game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday. For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered...
KCRG.com
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grammy Award-winning artist, Elton John, applauded a tribute performance from over the weekend by the marching bands from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University. The performance came at halftime during the college football game between the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes on Saturday at...
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
KCRG.com
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
KCRG.com
One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Bohannan grew up in a trailer in a small, Florida town. She went on to get her law degree to launch a career. She says her experiences then help her identify now with what she sees as a prime issue for voters this November... the chance to live the American dream.
KCRG.com
East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by arson suspect, police say
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after police say he attempted to make contact with a wanted suspect Monday night. According to media releases from Rock Island and East Moline police:. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Rock Island fire and police responded to...
Comments / 0