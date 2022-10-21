Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Lebanon-Express
Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season
The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban. Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1. The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.
Why do most residents of Salem never leave Salem?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Salem, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Monroe High wins two volleyball playoff matches
The Monroe High volleyball team swept a pair of Valley Coast Conference playoff matches on Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay. The Dragons defeated Lowell 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 and then downed Oakridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17. In the win over Lowell, Bella Gamache led the way with 22...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
What do people not like about living in Salem?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Salem and want it to get better.
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
KGW
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Camden Johnson provides spark for Bulldogs
Before the high school football season started, newcomer Camden Johnson told the West Albany coaching staff that he was good at blocking kicks. “We said, ‘OK,’ and we lined it up for him and he’s true to his word,” Bulldogs defensive coordinator Cole Pouliot said. A...
kezi.com
Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School
ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms. The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas. It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at...
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
KTVL
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert
As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
kezi.com
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck
OSU women's basketball: Beavers welcome new faces as season begins. Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck — as well as returning players Talia von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic — met with the media this week to talk about the upcoming season.
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Competition is tough for a spot in the lineup
Oregon State wrestling coach Chris Pendleton doesn’t know who will be in the team’s lineup when the Beavers open their season at Lehigh on Nov. 5. The lineup will be determined on Friday night at what is expected to be a highly competitive Orange & Black meet. “That...
Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
philomathnews.com
Burning restrictions set to be lifted on Monday
The Benton County Fire Defense Board will lift burning restrictions and backyard/open burning on Monday morning, Philomath Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa announced. The action comes after the region picked up needed rainfall late this week along with a wet forecast in the coming days. On Friday,...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
Comments / 0