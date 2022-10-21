ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season

The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban. Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1. The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.
High school roundup: Monroe High wins two volleyball playoff matches

The Monroe High volleyball team swept a pair of Valley Coast Conference playoff matches on Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay. The Dragons defeated Lowell 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 and then downed Oakridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17. In the win over Lowell, Bella Gamache led the way with 22...
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos

A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
High school football: Camden Johnson provides spark for Bulldogs

Before the high school football season started, newcomer Camden Johnson told the West Albany coaching staff that he was good at blocking kicks. “We said, ‘OK,’ and we lined it up for him and he’s true to his word,” Bulldogs defensive coordinator Cole Pouliot said. A...
Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School

ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms. The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas. It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at...
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert

As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck

OSU women's basketball: Beavers welcome new faces as season begins. Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck — as well as returning players Talia von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic — met with the media this week to talk about the upcoming season.
OSU wrestling: Competition is tough for a spot in the lineup

Oregon State wrestling coach Chris Pendleton doesn’t know who will be in the team’s lineup when the Beavers open their season at Lehigh on Nov. 5. The lineup will be determined on Friday night at what is expected to be a highly competitive Orange & Black meet. “That...
Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Burning restrictions set to be lifted on Monday

The Benton County Fire Defense Board will lift burning restrictions and backyard/open burning on Monday morning, Philomath Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa announced. The action comes after the region picked up needed rainfall late this week along with a wet forecast in the coming days. On Friday,...
