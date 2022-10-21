ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YOUR HEALTH: Know your A, B & O’s; How blood types affect your health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Does it seem that mosquitos are just attracted to you? It turns out — they could be. A study in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that one type of mosquito landed on 83 percent of the patients with type O blood and just 47 percent of people with type A blood. Scientists believe mosquitos may be able to sense the sugars some people secrete through their skin based on their blood type. It turns out, that’s not the only thing your blood type could make you more or less susceptible to.
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
