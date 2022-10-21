ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Dottie
3d ago

What about all the people who have rioted and burned down cities across America? How come they have gotten a free pass ,oh thats right they were Dems.

Trump is a joke
4d ago

I agree. Anytime who was a part of the SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY riot should not be able to hold public office.

Tom F Millie
4d ago

FAKE NEWS AGAIN!!!! Come on !!! Do you really expect people to believe that nonsense????? unreal!!!!!

Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide

LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining

As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
