Dottie
3d ago
What about all the people who have rioted and burned down cities across America? How come they have gotten a free pass ,oh thats right they were Dems.
Trump is a joke
4d ago
I agree. Anytime who was a part of the SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY riot should not be able to hold public office.
Tom F Millie
4d ago
FAKE NEWS AGAIN!!!! Come on !!! Do you really expect people to believe that nonsense????? unreal!!!!!
7
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. The live one-hour debate will be hosted by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), WXMI-TV (Fox 17), WSYM-TV (Fox 47) and Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
Arab American News
FEMA officials join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to discuss Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city was recently visited by a number of officials to discuss proposed improvements to the flood-prone Ecorse Creek area and flood mitigation solutions. FEMA Region V Administrator Thomas Sivak, FEMA support staff, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), representatives from Senator Gary Peters’ office and Wayne...
MSNBC
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?
#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Whitmer, Dixon divided on tax breaks, school funding at Detroit Economic Club
Michigan’s economy was on the agenda as two of the state’s gubernatorial candidates made their pitch to the Detroit Economic Club on Friday. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the tax incentive deals she’s brokered with Republicans in the Legislature are drawing jobs to the state. "When we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
bridgemi.com
How to watch the Tudor Dixon, Gretchen Whitmer second debate on Oct. 25
Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates Republican Tudor Dixon and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will meet for a final debate on Oct. 25. The candidates will meet at Oakland University in Rochester next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The general election is on Nov. 8. Sponsor. Here is what to know about the...
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
Macomb County veterinarian in viral video charged with animal abuse
The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged veterinarian Wayne Gilchrist with one count of animal abuse after a video of him appearing to beat, choke and slam his dog went viral. The alleged abuse happened in the Ray Township man's private home, according to a Friday news release, and authorities discovered the dog bit a puppy and juvenile in the home. ...
The many lives of the 180-year-old Ann Arbor-area farmhouse that survived suburban sprawl
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Kip Lightfoot can remember stepping out from under the gingerbread trim of the farmhouse to cut across a dirt road and through a cornfield to Meijer, then one of the few commercial spots in what was once a rural area outside Ann Arbor. Decades later, the...
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
Southfield City Clerk resigns following no contest plea
Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned from office after pleading no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
HometownLife.com
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
