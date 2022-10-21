#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO