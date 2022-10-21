Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
NewCold will build distribution facility in Henry Co.
ATLANTA – An automated storage and cold chain logistics global leader will invest in a state-of-the-art distribution facility in Henry County. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Georgia. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment – the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOT hosts virtual job fair with Indeed.com
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for positions across the state. What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
valdostatoday.com
Kemp appoints Rare Disease Advisory Council
ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announces the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council appointments. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas price declines to $3.20 per gallon
ATLANTA – The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has declined 5 cents less than a week ago. Georgia gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 3 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 50 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
Comments / 0