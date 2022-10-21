ATLANTA – The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has declined 5 cents less than a week ago. Georgia gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 3 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 50 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

