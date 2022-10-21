Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
KPLC TV
Local authorities host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and numerous local agencies are holding a national drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29 which provides the public with an opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Take-back days are especially important as, according to the Substance Abuse...
KPLC TV
Leesville man dies in single-vehicle crash
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A single-vehicle crash on Highway 1146 east of U.S. 171 has claimed the life of a 39-year-old male. Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota Rav4 eastbound when he exited the roadway and struck a tree, Louisiana State Police Troop E spokesman Casey Wallace said. After...
KPLC TV
First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff hosts anti-bully walk
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff held their twenty-second annual Drive Out Bullying event at Sam Houston High School. This years’ event was a color run that anyone could register for. The funds raised by the event go toward a scholarship for a...
KPLC TV
Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
