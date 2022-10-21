Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tulsa Police say fight over parking spot leads to shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a fight over a parking spot downtown Saturday led to a shooting and an arrest. Officers say around 11:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a road rage incident near 3rd and Elgin. The victim told them he was attempting to park when a...
Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police
Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Police Locate Mother Of Child Found Walking Along Road In Tulsa
--- The Tulsa Police Department is looking to find the parents of a child who was found walking along South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa. According to police, officers received a call that a child had been seen walking near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the child...
News On 6
Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds
A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
OHP: Overnight Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Tulsa
An overnight traffic stop in Tulsa led to a drug bust by Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. According to OHP, troopers were responding to a 'shots fired' call when they saw a vehicle leaving from a nearby house. Troopers pulled the driver over and say they found meth inside the vehicle.
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
KTUL
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
News On 6
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old year man who was last seen in Okmulgee County on Friday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Lonnie Jones who was last seen by family at around 10:07 p.m. near South 158 Road. Authorities say Jones stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 Lbs. Jones has grey hair and blue eyes.
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
1 Injured After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment, Police Investigating
One person has been injured after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Friday evening, according to police. The shooting happened near 542 East 32nd St N., at the Bradford Apartments, police said. The victim was shot in the leg, police said. There are no details on the victim's...
News On 6
Watch: Broken Arrow Police Preview Saturday's Safety Spooktacular Halloween Event
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Halloween is just a few days away and for those looking for a save event for the family, Broken Arrow Police is hosting its 21st annual Safety Spooktacular on Saturday. On Monday, Ethan Hutchins with the BAPD joined News On 6 at noon to preview the...
Tulsa police seeking public’s help after 17-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the public’s help after a 17-year-old was shot and killed and a 15-year-old was wounded early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. near the 1500 block of E. 48th Street North. The 911 caller said...
Tulsa police: Man dies after being struck in the head with axe
On Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 12th and South Houston for a possible "axe-ing."
News On 6
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
KOCO
77-year-old suspect in custody after law enforcement swarms Lincoln County RV park
CHANDLER, Okla. — Law enforcement swarmed a small RV park Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, looking for a suspect wanted on shooting charges in Pottawatomie County. "They had the road all blocked off. And then, all of a sudden here comes a whole herd of them," witness Jeff Gray said.
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
Tulsa Man Convicted Following Shootout With Tulsa Police In 2021
A man has been convicted on multiple counts in connection to a shooting involving Tulsa Police at an apartment complex in 2021. On May 16, Edward Madden, 29, pointed a gun at a stranger and chased the stranger through an apartment complex. A contractor was working at the Savanna Landing...
Comments / 0