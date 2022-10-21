ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds

A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old year man who was last seen in Okmulgee County on Friday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Lonnie Jones who was last seen by family at around 10:07 p.m. near South 158 Road. Authorities say Jones stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 Lbs. Jones has grey hair and blue eyes.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home

High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy