Alabama State

When prisons are over loaded with prisoners and have low staff, this is what happens. From experience I know that the law enforcement will do anything to make you look guilty. My son went to jail once for 3 weeks on false charges. Even though the one who accused him went to his lawyer and confessed the very next day, he still had to spend 3 weeks in jail until it could go to trial. Second time, the law raided our house for counterfeit. All they found was a copy of a $5 I had made for a training class for the bank I worked for which was perfectly fine. But they had other bills made up that they said he passed while purchasing an item he had a receipt for. They will frame you!!! Alabama Law Sucks!!!

This article is ok but you know like everyone else knows that a INTERVENTION is WELL OVER DUE. How many more loved ones are going to have to DIE before someone realizes that prisoners are human beings and they deserve to be treated as such.

let's just say I have a loved one that was framed n spent at least 7 months in jail.almost a week In solitary confinement with no food or water n with him asking them to please give him something to eat n drink. not only that during his time in jail I had put money on his books at least over 300 dollars n he didn't get to see a single cent of it. I have the receipt in my emails from it

