Washington State

NBC Connecticut

Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference

Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
NBC Connecticut

Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector

China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Will Now Let Users Pay With Venmo at Checkout

Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. Amazon announced Tuesday it's adding Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app...
NBC Connecticut

There Are 8 Types of ‘Difficult' People—and the ‘Passive-Aggressive' Is the Worst of All: Harvard Expert

Having to work with frustrating people is simply part of life. You can't escape them. But you also don't have to grin and bear the stress as if you have no choice. While researching for my new book, "Getting Along," I identified eight types of difficult people. The first step to effectively handling these frustrating colleagues is to know exactly what kind of person you're dealing with.
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.

