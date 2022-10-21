Read full article on original website
U.S. Public Supports Help for Taiwan if China Attacks—Poll
A majority of Americans would back Taiwan in a crisis, but they were divided when it came to the nature of their support.
Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference
Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector
China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
Canopy Growth Looks to Speed Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth said Tuesday...
Amazon Will Now Let Users Pay With Venmo at Checkout
Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. Amazon announced Tuesday it's adding Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app...
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
JPMorgan Chase Uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Boost Financial Literacy, Address Racial Wealth Gap
The racial wealth gap is estimated to be at least $14 trillion, up from $11 trillion in 2020. JPMorgan's Advancing Black Wealth Tour is part of a $30 billion, five-year commitment the bank made in 2020. "When we look at the Black community historically, there has been a very significant...
There Are 8 Types of ‘Difficult' People—and the ‘Passive-Aggressive' Is the Worst of All: Harvard Expert
Having to work with frustrating people is simply part of life. You can't escape them. But you also don't have to grin and bear the stress as if you have no choice. While researching for my new book, "Getting Along," I identified eight types of difficult people. The first step to effectively handling these frustrating colleagues is to know exactly what kind of person you're dealing with.
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
Pinterest, Headspace Offer Free Mental Health Resources to Content Creators: ‘We Wanted to Inspire the People Who Do the Inspiring'
Content creation can be tough, and even mentally taxing for some. It's a sentiment that influencers have expressed on social media. "I realized I traded my 9-to-5 to work 24/7 instead. Not a second goes by that I'm not thinking about making content," said @jaegurley in a TikTok video from early this year.
