ST. LOUIS (AP) — The teenager killed in a school shooting in St. Louis was a “joyful, wonderful” girl who loved to dance, her father said. Alexandria Bell, 16. died Monday morning when Orlando Harris broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began shooting. Teacher Jean Kuczka also died and seven other students were injured. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire minutes after they arrived.

SAINT LOUIS, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO