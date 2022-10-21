ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Near 80s on Friday, weekend mountain snow, wind

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okqOt_0ihZD6ub00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It won’t be feeling like fall in Colorado on Friday. Temperatures are expected to be abnormally warm with highs around 80 degrees in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Is it really October?

Put those sweaters away and dust off your shorts, it is going to be a very warm Friday.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees.

The last three days have all been around 80 degrees which is almost 20 degrees above the normal high of 63 for this time of year.

There is some wildfire danger across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Friday because of the warmth, dry vegetation, wind, and low relative humidities in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJawP_0ihZD6ub00
Red flag warnings across the state on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The mountains stay sunny and dry with highs in the 60s. It will be a breezy afternoon in the higher elevations with winds from 20 30 mph.

Friday night will kick off your weekend with clear skies across the Front Range and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Colorado sees big drought improvement last 3 months

Weather tomorrow: Temps dip overnight

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunshine early on Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Wind will also increase as well.

The Front Range will have highs in the 70s before temperatures start falling late Saturday night.

The mountains will start dry and sunny before increasing clouds and wind arrive. Rain and snow will develop late. Snow will fall starting at 9,000 feet in elevation and then fall overnight to areas that are 7,000 feet high.

Wind will be gusty above tree line at 20 to 50 mph.

Could weekend snow help Colorado ski resorts open sooner?

Looking ahead: A major cooldown

On Sunday, skies stay cloudy most of the day with gusty winds from 20 to 40 mph in Denver. The Pinpoint Weather team is including a 20% chance for rain showers.

Things will finally cool down in the metro with highs in the 60s falling into the 50s on Sunday.

In the mountains, it will be snowing above 7,000 feet and it will be windy with 30 to 70 mph gusts above tree line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tq3fW_0ihZD6ub00
Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

On Monday, there will be a brief rain and snow mix in Denver early before turning cloudy and breezy. It will be even colder to start the workweek with highs in the upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19r70k_0ihZD6ub00
Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Snow totals in the mountains by Monday:

  • West of the Continental Divide: 6 to 12 inches
  • Continental Divide to the east: 3 to 6 inches
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy