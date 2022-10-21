Denver weather: Near 80s on Friday, weekend mountain snow, wind

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It won’t be feeling like fall in Colorado on Friday. Temperatures are expected to be abnormally warm with highs around 80 degrees in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Is it really October?

Put those sweaters away and dust off your shorts, it is going to be a very warm Friday.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees.

The last three days have all been around 80 degrees which is almost 20 degrees above the normal high of 63 for this time of year.

There is some wildfire danger across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Friday because of the warmth, dry vegetation, wind, and low relative humidities in the afternoon.

Red flag warnings across the state on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The mountains stay sunny and dry with highs in the 60s. It will be a breezy afternoon in the higher elevations with winds from 20 30 mph.

Friday night will kick off your weekend with clear skies across the Front Range and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Temps dip overnight

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunshine early on Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Wind will also increase as well.

The Front Range will have highs in the 70s before temperatures start falling late Saturday night.

The mountains will start dry and sunny before increasing clouds and wind arrive. Rain and snow will develop late. Snow will fall starting at 9,000 feet in elevation and then fall overnight to areas that are 7,000 feet high.

Wind will be gusty above tree line at 20 to 50 mph.

Looking ahead: A major cooldown

On Sunday, skies stay cloudy most of the day with gusty winds from 20 to 40 mph in Denver. The Pinpoint Weather team is including a 20% chance for rain showers.

Things will finally cool down in the metro with highs in the 60s falling into the 50s on Sunday.

In the mountains, it will be snowing above 7,000 feet and it will be windy with 30 to 70 mph gusts above tree line.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

On Monday, there will be a brief rain and snow mix in Denver early before turning cloudy and breezy. It will be even colder to start the workweek with highs in the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Snow totals in the mountains by Monday:

West of the Continental Divide: 6 to 12 inches

Continental Divide to the east: 3 to 6 inches

