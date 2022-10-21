Read full article on original website
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Student, 17, who died after heart rate spiralled to 240bpm was NOT seen by cardiologist after being rushed to A&E by parents, inquest hears
A 17-year-old student died who died from a undiagnosed heart illness which saw his heart rate skyrocket was not seen by a cardiologist when he went to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs, described as 'extremely fit' by relatives, was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day 2017 after his...
Girl, 11, left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by dog before passers-by rescue her
An 11-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked by a dog before being rescued by passers-by. Dramatic images captured from a video which was shot at the scene in East London yesterday, shows a taxi driver jumping out of his car with a bat to rescue the girl.
'We are broken': Devastated family of schoolboy, 12, who died after a garage wall collapsed say the 'well-loved' youngster will be 'missed by so many'
The family of a 12-year-old who was crushed to death when a garage wall collapsed at his home have said they are 'broken' by his loss, as tributes to the 'well-loved' boy flood in. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens is believed to have been helping his father Scott Stevens with a DIY...
Woman, 45, is charged with owning dangerously out of control dog after girl, three, suffered life-changing injuries after being bitten by Dobermann
A woman has been charged after her dog left a three-year-old girl with life-changing injuries when it attacked her as she walked home from a sweetshop. The little girl was with her grandparents on Botley Drive in Havant, Hampshire, just after 6.30pm on August 8 when Lisa Marie Garner's Dobermann bit her.
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life 700 years after her death using 3D digital reconstruction
Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate - both of whom will talk to visitors at a book festival about life at Scotland's 'cradle of Christianity'. The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was...
Tragedy as mum, 29, dies after using cocaine in ‘one-off’ decision – leaving behind devastated family
A MUM-of-four died after using cocaine in a one-off decision, leaving behind her young children, her family says. Holly Dakin, 29, died suddenly just weeks after finishing her health degree at Nottingham Trent University. The mum-of-four was found dead on April 30, and an inquest into her death was opened...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Fears grow for missing teenage girl, 14, who vanished three days ago from family home
Fears are growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing for almost three days. Kiara Millward, 14, was last seen when she left her family home in Southbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset, at 8pm on Sunday. She was wearing a dark hoodie with jogging bottoms and pink, black,...
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Miracle as baby missing for 16 months is finally found and handed back to his adoring grandmother - after his mother claimed she 'handed him to a woman in a coffee shop'
A boy has been reunited with his grandma after his mother said she handed him to a random woman in a coffee shop more than a year ago. Hoang Vinh Le, two, was reunited with his delighted grandmother Kim Huong Tran at the end of September, 16 months after he was reported missing.
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked
Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Police appeal for information after man who threw acid over Katie Piper leaves UK
Stefan Sylvestre, who was acting on orders from Piper’s ex-boyfriend, was released from prison in 2018, but has breached licence conditions
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death
A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
