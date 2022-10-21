ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

Weather: Soak up that sunshine this weekend!

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

The near stagnant storm system across the Great Lakes from this past week is now history and we’re looking forward to high pressure overtaking the forecast once again today through the weekend.

This morning is freezing cold with feels-like temperatures in the 20s/30s once the wind chill is factored in. Make it a point to bundle up and to grab the sunglasses this morning as skies are clearing out with a drier day ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZLwo_0ihZCseF00

Temperatures will manage the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon alongside mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds of 5-15 mph. Overnight, readings slip back into the 40s with just a few fair weather clouds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pEuE_0ihZCseF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLdiJ_0ihZCseF00

As for the weekend, it’s a stunner! Highs will land in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will offer up the most sunshine and dry weather whereas Sunday will feature building clouds late in the day followed by showers overnight. Make it a wonderful weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krRcW_0ihZCseF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tqzm6_0ihZCseF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5uLP_0ihZCseF00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Weather: Streak of mild highs, spotty showers continues

A developing area of low pressure will ride up and along the east coast over the next couple of days before getting a big push out to sea by an incoming cold front. It will result in spotty showers and a southerly breeze that will help maintain our above average high temperature streak through at least midweek.
MyChamplainValley.com

Weather: Wet start to the new work week

We have a very quiet overnight period followed by a wet and busy start to the work week as a new, complex system approaches New England. It will likely be providing bouts of showers to the North Country and Upper Valley through midweek.
MyChamplainValley.com

Harmony Montgomery’s father arrested for murder

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said at a news conference Monday. The murder charge against Adam Montgomery alleges that he struck […]
MANCHESTER, NH
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy