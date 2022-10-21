Weather: Soak up that sunshine this weekend!

The near stagnant storm system across the Great Lakes from this past week is now history and we’re looking forward to high pressure overtaking the forecast once again today through the weekend.

This morning is freezing cold with feels-like temperatures in the 20s/30s once the wind chill is factored in. Make it a point to bundle up and to grab the sunglasses this morning as skies are clearing out with a drier day ahead.

Temperatures will manage the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon alongside mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds of 5-15 mph. Overnight, readings slip back into the 40s with just a few fair weather clouds.

As for the weekend, it’s a stunner! Highs will land in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will offer up the most sunshine and dry weather whereas Sunday will feature building clouds late in the day followed by showers overnight. Make it a wonderful weekend!

