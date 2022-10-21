LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The night starts off calm and quiet (well, that is if you ignore the ongoing strong wind gusts that will persist this evening). Cloud coverage will be building overnight, becoming mostly cloudy to overcast by early tomorrow morning. A few hours after midnight, the first showers and storms will be building ahead of an approaching cold front. By sunrise, there will be widespread rain coverage across Texoma. Temperatures by midnight will be the highest we will see all day tomorrow in the low 70s, getting down to the low/mid 60s daybreak. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

