Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow’s Community Night exclusively for residents of the Boothbay peninsula Nov. 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is showing its appreciation to its Boothbay Peninsula neighbors by holding a special Community Night at Gardens Aglow on Friday, Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m. Community Night is a complimentary evening exclusively for year-round Boothbay peninsula residents, including Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, and West Boothbay Harbor. Simply present proof of residence for admission and enjoy this fun event, kicking off the season in the company of friends. Enjoy the lights, then relax with a cup of hot chocolate or treats from local food vendors like Coastal Maine Popcorn, The Holy Donut, Betsy’s Fancy Fudge, Bixby Chocolate, and more.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Lions Club
The Fall Foliage Fair is always a fun time for area Lions. King Lion Jay and his Lion member helpers have been making fish chowder since around 1988. The booth was originally built by then Lion Greg Bolster with the sign lettered by then Lion Jon Marsh. Many cups of chowder have passed thru that booth since then. Lions peel 50 pounds of potatoes and process 50 pounds of haddock along with other “secret” ingredients for Lion Jay to stir his kettles of magic and create chowder that fans keep coming back for. Jay gives some credit to his brother Craig for teaching him the recipe which has stayed the test of time. Once again, this year our booth sold out by 2 p.m. on the first day of the fair.
boothbayregister.com
Entries are open for the Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invites Boothbay Peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the Boothbay Peninsula in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor are eligible to win. Displays will be judged in two categories – business and residential. Employees and family members of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens are not eligible to enter. To participate, complete the registration form by visiting GardensAglow.org and clicking on the “Contest” link. Entries must be received by Nov. 7 to be eligible for judging and must be lit nightly throughout the event.
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a female classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
Video Shows Incredible History of Old Orchard Beach’s Pier and Amusement Park
A video posted earlier this year on YouTube is an incredible example of Maine's rich history. Shared by a channel named Finally Found Film, the video features an iconic piece of Old Orchard Beach's past. That giant banana boat-looking contraption was part of Noah's Arc funhouse. The massive teeter-totter was just part of the larger funhouse located right by the ocean at Palace Playland.
boothbayregister.com
Reelect Stover to House District 48
I am writing to support the reelection of Holly Stover to House District 48, serving Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport and Westport Island. Her leadership over her first two terms in fighting the opioid epidemic is saving lives. Ten years ago I had a harrowing experience with a...
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
Big Apple Convenience Store in Windham, Maine Begins Major Renovation
The Big Apple Store near the Windham Mall on Route 302 has closed its gas pumps in preparation for a major renovation that will transform it into a larger, more modern convenience store. C.N. Brown based in South Paris, Maine owns the 73 Big Apple stores in Maine and New...
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
boothbayregister.com
We need Stover in Augusta
This is the sort of woman we want representing District 48. I had the privilege of driving Rep. Holly Stover as she knocked on doors in South Bristol during Pumpkinfest Weekend. We found lots of people at home – Democrat, Unenrolled, and Republican voters – all of them welcomed her as we traveled down winding, wooded drives to houses large and small.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
boothbayregister.com
Community Fridge grand opening
The Community Resource Council and the town of Boothbay invite you to join us for the ribbon cutting and official opening of the “Community Fridge” program at the Boothbay Town Office Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. The “Community Fridge” is a 24/7 help yourself pantry style program...
boothbayregister.com
October 2022 Market Update
According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home prices seem to be stabilizing with sales of single-family homes remaining strong. The month of September saw sales of 1,890 single-family homes with a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales dipped 8.56 percent, though the steady demand for homes resulted in a slight price increase of 3.13 percent.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Cindy Wade, president of LincolnHealth, joined us last Thursday for a very detailed and informative review of the changes and challenges in providing care in Lincoln County currently. Cindy, with nursing in her background, is from Lincoln County as well as family for generations preceding her. She is passionate about providing the best of care in these difficult times. She first reviewed our St. Andrews campus health center offering primary care where the goal remains local access to care. New physician specialties have been added such as dermatology, cardiology, and urology providing closer more accessible contact. The Coulombe Center and Wellness Rehab offers PT, OT, Speech with added specialties of pediatrics and difficult to access care such as lymphedema treatment as well as dementia care provider support.
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 is reporting that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student. After the boy got out of the...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Comments / 0