Atlantic County, NJ

94.3 The Point

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds

A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
VINELAND, NJ
94.3 The Point

Homicide detectives investigating deadly Trenton, NJ fire

TRENTON — The circumstances of a fire over the weekend that left a 57-year-old man dead are under investigation, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities identified the victim as Brian Wharton, of Trenton. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on the first block of Summer...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Trespassing Complaint Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested Angelo Fields-Sanchez, 31, of Wilmington, DE on firearm and drug charges following an investigation that began early Monday morning in the Claymont area. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Tri State Mall located at 333 Naamans Road, Claymont regarding...
WILMINGTON, DE
94.3 The Point

Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ

An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses

STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

TEX. FUGITIVE ARRESTED

HAMMONTON—Police arrested a man who was discovered to be a fugitive from justice from Texas after they received a “suspicious person” call at 4:20 p.m. on October 10, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. The arrest took place on the 200 block of First Road according to...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches

An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
WILMINGTON, DE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
