Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video

By Karen Butler, Annie Martin
 4 days ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift released her 10th full-length studio album, Midnights, on Friday.

"Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn't be happier that my co-pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff," Swift tweeted.

"He's my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER this is our first album we've done with just the two of us as main collaborators. We were so lucky to also work with @sam_dew, @sounwave, Lana Del Rey, @Jahaansweet, @thekeanubeats, William Bowery, and @ZoeKravitz. @Sharp_Stick was our excellent engineer," she wrote.

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now," Swift added.

The record features 13 new songs, including "Lavender Haze," which was co-written by Zoe Kravitz, who also provides background vocals; "Snow on the Beach," a duet with Lana Del Rey; and "Anti-Hero."

Swift released a music video for "Anti-Hero" alongside the new album.

The video shows Swift party with her double and hold her own funeral.

"I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money / She thinks I left them in the will / The family gathers 'round and reads it / And then someone screams out / 'She's laughing up at us from hell!'" she sings.

Swift said in a video earlier this month that "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorite songs she's written and takes a deep dive into her insecurities.

"This song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself," she said. "It's all of those aspects that the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person."

Midnights marks Swift's first album of new music since

, released in December 2020. She released Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

