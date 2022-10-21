Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Fareway Stores join statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa
Fareway Stores, Inc. announced Monday it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is led by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Fareway is a family-owned business based in Boone, Iowa. They are working with Secretary Pate’s office to...
iowapublicradio.org
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
3 News Now
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
Reading, Test Scores Decline Nationally But Not In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Students’ reading and test scores have declined nationally, but not in Iowa. The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports that average math and reading scores for fourth and eighth graders are lower than they were in 2019. They say the shift to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic likely factors into the lower scores. Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement this morning, noting that there was “no significant change” in Iowa students’ test scores. Iowa students returned to classrooms in August 2020, which Reynolds credits for their consistent scoring.
KBUR
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
Lincoln, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in southeastern Nebraska says at least two grassland fires south...
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
weareiowa.com
When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching. Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. By letting kids celebrate and get...
KIMT
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it.
It’s the spooky season. We love to be scared. Halloween decorations dot lawns across Des Moines. Over the weekend, I spotted a giant, inflatable baby on a north-side lawn with a mouth full of blood-smeared fangs. Magazines are full of directions for making cheese-cloth ghosts and punch-bowl ice in the shape of severed hands. Horror […] The post Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?
When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
Iowa Department of Public Health Reports Increase in Respiratory Illnesses
(Updated) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The state Department of Public Health reports that these illnesses often peak in late fall. They say respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have increased since August following two years of atypical seasons. Young children and older adults are most affected by RSV. Other respiratory illnesses like parainfluenza are also rising statewide.
2 injured in a weekend Iowa stabbing
When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds.
New way to redeem bottles and cans coming soon to Des Moines metro
DES MOINES – A new cleaner and more convenient way for people to redeem bottles and cans is coming to the metro. Droppett! is opening to the public soon and will allow people to drop cans off in bags and then send money directly to their bank accounts. Doug Webb, Droppett!’s President and CEO, said […]
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations.
