Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route
The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Hobby School Poll: Harris County Judge’s Race Too Close to Call
The race for chief executive in Texas’ most populous county is too close to call, with concerns about crime helping to propel Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer into a statistical dead heat with Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo. A poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University...
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns
Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT HEADING TOWARD MONTGOMERY COUNTY
11PM-DPS AND SEVERAL HARRIS COUNTY UNITS ARE IN PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE NORTH ON I-45 AT RANKIN ROAD HEADING NORTH. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/harris-county-pursuit-heading-toward-montgomery-county/
MALE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTY
Just after 7 am Sunday morning a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy was in his private vehicle going home down Roman Forest Blvd. He encountered a Chevrolet pickup that could not maintain a single marked lane. He called dispatch and contin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/male-arrested-after-shooting-at-montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputy/
Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team Assists in Arrest of Aggravated Assault Suspect in Porter
PORTER, TX — On October 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist with a barricaded subject in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane, Porter Texas. A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, advised a subject wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was inside the home and refused to cooperate with the police.
King: Alex Mealer for Harris County judge
Those who are regular readers know that I rarely use [my] forum to endorse candidates. However, there is an election this year in which I feel compelled to do so. That race is for Harris County judge and I am recommending you vote for Alex Mealer. Like most of you,...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Off-duty Montgomery County deputy constable reportedly fired upon by driver
Deputies from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office arrested a Hispanic male in the early afternoon hours on Oct. 23, 2022, after he reportedly was involved in a felonious deadly conduct incident. Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, an off-duty Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable…
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE”MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the…. Original...
Repairs underway after water main break causes outage in one area of NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Repair crews are quickly fixing an outage after a water main break left some residents in NW Harris County with no water. According to officials from Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114, the district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system.
Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman to file complaint regarding $988,000 unspent funds allegedly retained
In a statement, Herman explained he received a letter from the county auditor's office saying that it was retaining more than $988,000 of unspent funds from the short fiscal year.
Gulf Freeway reopens following school bus crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A major crash involved crash involving two school buses had the Gulf Freeway shut down heading north for a few hours on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. This happened just before 11:30 a.m. near FM 1765/Texas Avenue. The scene eventually cleared around...
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning 11:24PM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 24 at 11:24PM CDT until October 25 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northeastern Gr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/severe-thunderstorm-warning-1124pm/
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Motor Vehicle Theft in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help with any information regarding a vehicle theft that occurred on October 18, 2022, at around 10:25 pm, at a gas station on FM 149 in Montgomery. The vehicle is described as a black 2004 Chevrolet…
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
