Montgomery County, TX

Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route

The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Daily Cougar Online

Hobby School Poll: Harris County Judge’s Race Too Close to Call

The race for chief executive in Texas’ most populous county is too close to call, with concerns about crime helping to propel Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer into a statistical dead heat with Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo. A poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns

Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MALE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTY

Just after 7 am Sunday morning a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy was in his private vehicle going home down Roman Forest Blvd. He encountered a Chevrolet pickup that could not maintain a single marked lane. He called dispatch and contin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/male-arrested-after-shooting-at-montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputy/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team Assists in Arrest of Aggravated Assault Suspect in Porter

PORTER, TX — On October 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist with a barricaded subject in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane, Porter Texas. A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, advised a subject wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was inside the home and refused to cooperate with the police.
PORTER, TX
bloghouston.com

King: Alex Mealer for Harris County judge

Those who are regular readers know that I rarely use [my] forum to endorse candidates. However, there is an election this year in which I feel compelled to do so. That race is for Harris County judge and I am recommending you vote for Alex Mealer. Like most of you,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning 11:24PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 24 at 11:24PM CDT until October 25 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northeastern Gr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/severe-thunderstorm-warning-1124pm/
LEAGUE CITY, TX

