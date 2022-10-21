ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is here. Here's how to listen to the new album, and that 'chaotic surprise' explained.

By Eammon Jacobs
 4 days ago
Taylor Swift Midnights artwork.

Beth Garrabrant

  • Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," has finally arrived.
  • The Grammy award-winning singer promised it would include a "chaotic surprise."
  • Here's how to listen to the whole album, and where to watch the first music video.

It's been two years since Taylor Swift released her last new albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," which are filled with emotional tracks like "Exile," "Mad Woman," "Ivy," and "'Tis the Damn Season."

But the Grammy award-winning singer has finally returned with her 10th album, "Midnights," which arrived on Friday.

You can stream "Midnights" on all major platforms like Spotify , YouTube , Deezer , Tidal , and Soundcloud .

Swift worked with her partner Joe Alwyn , longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, and Zoë Kravitz on the album, and also collaborated with Lana Del Rey for "Snow On The Beach."

Here's the full tracklisting for the album:

Side A
"Lavender Haze"
"Maroon"
"Anti-Hero"
"Snow On The Beach" (featuring Lana Del Rey)
"You're On Your Own, Kid"
"Midnight Rain"

Side B
"Question…?"
"Vigilante Shit"
"Bejeweled"
"Labyrinth"
"Karma"
"Sweet Nothing"
"Mastermind"

But Swift also promised fans that her latest offering includes a "chaotic surprise," and she took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal that the album features seven extra tracks.

She said: "Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13."

Swift went on to say: "I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it's 3am and I'm giving them to you now."

The 20-track version of the album is called "Midnights (3am Edition)." It includes "The Great War," "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," "Paris," High Infidelity," "Glitch," "Would've, "Could've, Should've," and "Dear Reader."

The music video for the first single, "Anti-Hero," is also set to premiere on Friday , but until then fans can listen to the track on YouTube below.

