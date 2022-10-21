Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
wcti12.com
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
WITN
Aces for Autism Fundraiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit in the east is hosting a fundraiser event Monday evening. Aces for Autism’s mission is to provide doctor prescribed, evidence based therapies that help children with autism spectrum disorders, as well as their families. The organization is hosting their 9th annual fundraiser Monday,...
Trunk-or-treat event to be held by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an event called “Heroes of the Night!” The event will be held this Friday. This will be a trunk-or-treat event that will allow the officers to hand out candy to all the citizens who show up. It will be from 5 – 8 […]
WITN
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
WITN
Walkers fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by taking one step at a time
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - People across the state are moving one step at a time to end Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association - East Carolina Chapter invited residents of Craven County and the surrounding areas to walk in solidarity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Saturday morning, over 100 people participated in the walk at Union Point Park in New Bern.
Food Lion Feeds gives back to communities facing hunger with Kinston event
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston. On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to […]
WITN
Forum introduces Martin County candidates to community
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County residents, school board candidates and county commissioner candidates all came together Monday for a forum. While candidates for county commissioner and the school board were there, a large portion of the focus was on the sheriff’s race between Martin County Sheriff Democrat Tim Manning and his opponent unaffiliated Marvin Hilliard.
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
Man already in jail is charged in NC mom’s death, deputies say
Samantha Coppola, 39, who was found dead a week ago in her home, leaves behind a young son.
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder
Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
wcti12.com
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
Death of 15-month-old boy suspicious, Rocky Mount police say
Police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death.
WRAL
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/22, Flor De Dalia Catalan to Cecilio Aparicio Brigido. 9/21, Sonia Serafin Martinez to Alfonso Rodriguez. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 9/23,...
