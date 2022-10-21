ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

wbap.com

Texas DPS Fires 1st Officer Related to the Uvalde Massacre

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired its first officer in connection with the failed response to the Uvalde school massacre. A termination notice was served on State Trooper, Sgt. Juan Maldonado Friday. No details were provided about his role during the shooing on may...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX

