Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
wbap.com
Texas DPS Fires 1st Officer Related to the Uvalde Massacre
Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired its first officer in connection with the failed response to the Uvalde school massacre. A termination notice was served on State Trooper, Sgt. Juan Maldonado Friday. No details were provided about his role during the shooing on may...
KSAT 12
‘You chose to blame me’: Robb Elementary staffer says DPS director made her a scapegoat
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly five months after the Uvalde school shooting, Emilia “Amy” Marin said she will never be the same again after the trauma she’s endured from that horrific day. “I’m suffering mentally. Of course, emotionally. I still don’t sleep,” Marin said in an interview...
KVUE
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
KSAT 12
Ex-Trooper burned through leave time, started at UCISD PD a day after resigning from DPS
UVALDE, Texas – A Texas state trooper hired then later fired by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department worked sparingly in the weeks before leaving the state agency and started her new position a day after formally resigning, timecard records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Crimson...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property
"...we had no idea it opened to this enormous cavern."
Comments / 0