Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Answer – Did the Pandemic Change Our Personalities?
Between pre-pandemic and 2022, a study of thousands of Americans revealed minor changes in extraversion, agreeableness, openness, and conscientiousness. According to a recent study by Angelina Sutin of Florida State University College of Medicine and colleagues, the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the trajectory of personality across the United States, especially in younger adults, despite the long-held belief that personality traits are largely impervious to environmental pressures.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Some People Are Mosquito Magnets
It’s can be impossible to hide from a female mosquito—she will hunt down any member of the human species by tracking our CO2 exhalations, body heat, and body odor. However, some of us are distinct “mosquito magnets” who get more than our fair share of bites. There are many popular theories for why someone might be a preferred snack, including blood type, blood sugar level, consuming garlic or bananas, being a woman, and being a child. Yet there is little credible data to support most of these theories, says Leslie Vosshall, head of Rockefeller University’s Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Behavior.
scitechdaily.com
TanSat Successfully Detects Human-Caused CO2 for the First Time
An international research team has identified carbon dioxide from human activities by analyzing measurements from the TanSat mission and the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission. This was the first attempt to use TanSat measurements to detect anthropogenic, or human-caused, carbon dioxide emission signatures. One of the most crucial criteria for greenhouse gas monitoring on a worldwide scale is quantifying anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Gene Responsible for Human’s Big Brain
Brain organoids shed light on the evolution of the human brain. Great ape animal studies have long been prohibited in Europe due to ethical concerns. An alternative to using animals in studies is the use of so-called organoids, which are three-dimensional cell structures that can be generated in the lab and are just a few millimeters in size.
scitechdaily.com
Who Are Better Surgeons – Men or Women?
A recent study has found male and female surgeons to be equally skilled. Male and female surgeons in Japan had the same mortality and complication rates, according to a recent study published in The BMJ, despite the fact that female doctors are more likely than male surgeons to be given high-risk patients.
scitechdaily.com
Not Science Fiction: Methane-Eating “Borgs” Have Been Assimilating Earth’s Microbes
A newly discovered type of transferrable DNA structure with a sci-fi name appears to play a role in balancing atmospheric methane. In Star Trek, the Borg are a ruthless, hive-minded collective that assimilate other beings with the intent of taking over the galaxy. Here on nonfictional planet Earth, Borgs are DNA packages that could help humans fight climate change.
scitechdaily.com
Black Death Shaped Evolution, Setting the Course for How Our Immune Systems Respond to Disease Today
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today. An international team of scientists analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of the Black Death pandemic and identified key genetic differences that determined who lived and who died. They also uncovered how those aspects of our immune systems have continued to evolve since that time.
Omicron mutates again: What we know about 3 new subvariants
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has once again evolved, spawning new versions of itself with slight mutations that could make the virus more transmissible or more dangerous.
scitechdaily.com
Discovery Could Dramatically Speed Up the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
Planets orbiting the most common star type may be uninhabitable. An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf — the most abundant type of star in the universe — appears to have no atmosphere at all. This dramatic discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets.
scitechdaily.com
Genome Sequencing and Genetic Engineering Could Help Protect Ocean Ecosystems
Advanced Genomic Approaches Hold Promise for Marine Conservation. Although genetic and genomic technologies have enormous potential for protecting marine life, they are currently being underutilized. Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the University of Melbourne and Melinda Coleman with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Australia argue this point in an essay published on October 17th in PLOS Biology, an open-access journal.
scitechdaily.com
New Evidence Indicates That Bears Are Not Carnivores
When given the option, captive bears mimic the diverse diets of their wild counterparts. Bears are neither cats nor dogs, and feeding them as such is probably going to make them live shorter lifetimes. A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports on the diets of giant pandas and...
scitechdaily.com
Best Evidence Yet: Lowering Blood Pressure Can Prevent Dementia
Can lowering blood pressure in later life cut the risk of dementia? A global study of over 28,000 people has provided the strongest evidence to date that it can. In the absence of significant dementia treatment breakthroughs, reducing the risk of developing the disease would be a welcome step forward, said Dr. Ruth Peters. She is Associate Professor at the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) and Program Lead for Dementia in The George Institute’s Global Brain Health Initiative.
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cargo Mission Nears Launch During Human Research on Space Station
The next cargo mission to resupply the Expedition 68 crew is prepared to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on the evening of Tuesday, October 25. In the meantime, the seven people onboard the orbital lab started the work week servicing a pair of spacesuits and working on a host of human research studies.
scitechdaily.com
439-Million-Year-Old Fossil Teeth Overturn Long-Held Views About Evolution
Rare Chinese fossil teeth have changed scientists’ beliefs about the evolution of vertebrates. An international team of scientists has found toothed fish remains that date back 439 million years, which suggests that the ancestors of modern chondrichthyans (sharks and rays) and osteichthyans (ray- and lobe-finned fish) originated far earlier than previously believed.
Comments / 0