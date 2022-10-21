2022 Midterm Elections Pages: Dallas County Courts, Dallas County Treasurer and 303rd Judicial District Judge

Just about 2.5 million people poured into Fair Park over the 24-day run of the State Fair of Texas. Sunday was the last night. Photographer Jason Janik was one of those millions—and I bet he’s one of the few who visited for most of the fair. If you followed the D site since last month, you’ve seen a photo from his journeys just about every day. He was there when the Prairie View A&M marching team got ready for the inaugural parade. He captured a bunch of shattered plates at a Midway game and stared up at Big Tex on the 10th anniversary of him catching fire.

