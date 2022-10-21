2022 Midterm Elections Pages: Dallas County Courts, Dallas County Treasurer and 303rd Judicial District Judge

Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
Scenes from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
Just about 2.5 million people poured into Fair Park over the 24-day run of the State Fair of Texas. Sunday was the last night. Photographer Jason Janik was one of those millions—and I bet he’s one of the few who visited for most of the fair. If you followed the D site since last month, you’ve seen a photo from his journeys just about every day. He was there when the Prairie View A&M marching team got ready for the inaugural parade. He captured a bunch of shattered plates at a Midway game and stared up at Big Tex on the 10th anniversary of him catching fire.
'Failure of our justice system': Reactions to Dallas hospital shooting include mourning, anger
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called Saturday's shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system." His reaction was just one of many emotional responses to the shooting, in which two people were killed. The two victims were publicly identified on Monday as...
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Texas Attorney General Calls For Prosecution Against Drag Shows That Allow Kids
The controversial drag show at Ebb & Flow caught national attention from the media. Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton wants prosecutors to look for laws pertaining to children attending drag shows. The October 15 drag show at Ebb & Flow quickly became a viral sensation after a video was shared...
dallasposttrib.com
THOMAS MUHAMMAD REMEMBERED: Program honors long-time activist, community organizer
A celebration of the life of activist, philanthropist and community organizer Thomas Ali Muhammad will be held at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11a.m. Mr. Muhammad was a man who wore many hats and he has also been referred to as an historian,...
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unit
At a Methodist hospital in Dallas Texas yesterday morning, two nurses were shot and killed, reports say. The suspect was on parole and wearing an ankle bracelet, police said. Currently on parole.
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas ISD’s Special Services Department offers parents and guardians resources to learn and engage
Dallas ISD’s Special Services Department offers families of students who receive these services opportunities and tools to help navigate resources available to them through the district. This could include tools such as apps, parent training, extracurricular and enrichment activities and more. One of the resources available to parents and...
fortworthreport.org
Here’s how to vote in person or by mail before the Nov. 8 election.
Texas voters can cast a ballot in more ways than one before Election Day. Registered voters can vote early and in person. The early voting period begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Some people are eligible to vote by mail. Scroll down to read through the Report’s early and...
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
dallasexpress.com
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
KHOU
Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Dallas hospital employees?
DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
dallasexpress.com
Two North Texas Universities Land Top Ten List
A recent study that looked at the best higher education institutions in the country also listed the top 10 in the Lone Star State, two of which are found in North Texas. Data used for the WalletHub findings looked for the best schools at the lowest cost for students. Thirty key measures were compared across seven categories.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Creuzot Must Go: Time for a DA Who Will Do Their Job
Dallas is in the midst of one of the most alarming rises in crime occurring anywhere in the nation. Whether its thefts of cars or just their catalytic converters, or an outright scary rise in the number of murders, the crime wave in Dallas is here and its consequences are severe.
Suspect in Deadly Texas Hospital Shooting Was Attending the Birth of a Child
The man suspected of gunning down two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday was out on parole and was permitted by state officials to be at the facility for the birth of a child, authorities said on Sunday.Thirty-year-old Nestor Hernandez had been out for a year on parole and wearing an ankle monitor when he allegedly opened fire at the hospital, killing two.He’s accused of shooting &killing nurse & social worker at Dallas Methodist Hospital. Court documents: Nestor Hernandez was released from prison in October after serving time for aggravated robbery. He was allowed to be...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Whistleblower lawsuit raises new questions about DISD teaching assistant's death
DALLAS — A former internal auditor and investigator at Dallas Independent School District is suing the district, claiming she was fired for blowing the whistle on corruption. The majority of Andrea Whelan’s allegations center on alleged grade changing and attendance fraud at one DISD high school. Now, a...
Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.
A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
Free Tool-Sharing Programs Help Residents Keep Properties Up to Code
The economy may be shrinking, and while the grass may not always be greener on the other side, it still grows in residential neighborhoods. And if you can’t afford a lawn service or your own lawnmower, tall grass can easily put a dent in your budget if yu rack up a lot of code violations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor
With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true. “Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin. Twelve years ago, Murzin...
