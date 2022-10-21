Read full article on original website
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 for the contest. Vikings vs. Cardinals Predictions. Vikings...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Leonard Fournette – NFL – Player Prop Predictions, Lines and Trends
Leonard Fournette has player props available on Thursday when he hits the field at 8:15 PM ET live on Amazon Prime Video. This matchup in Week 8 sees Fournette’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) in action at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Fournette Rushing...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
A pair of division leaders meet when the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (4-3) square off against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite in the matchup. This matchup has an over/under of 45 points. Ravens vs....
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The UTEP Miners (4-4) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will meet in a matchup of C-USA teams on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Miners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 53 points.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
MNF Prop Bets + NFL Week 7 Recap (Ep. 1425)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) recap NFL Week 7 and give out their best Monday Night Football prop bets for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots. The crew gives out NFL prop bets for Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Velus Jones, Jonnu Smith and more. Podcast Transcription. The Sports Gambling Podcast is...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
A matchup of ACC teams features the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 64 in the outing.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Oregon vs. Cal – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) will square off against the California Golden Bears (3-3) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 57 points. Oregon vs. Cal Predictions.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Fresno State vs. San Diego State – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-4) will play their MWC-rival, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Bulldogs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the contest.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Ottawa Senators (3-2-0) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive game against the Dallas Stars (4-0-1), who have -105 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSW, and RDS. Senators vs. Stars Predictions. Senators vs. Stars Betting Odds. Senators vs...
