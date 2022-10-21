ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Trial underway for Southeast Iowa man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Libertyville, IA- Witness testimony has concluded in the trial of a former Southeast Iowa firefighter accused of arson and insurance fraud. Witness testimony concluded Monday in the trial of 40-year-old Lucas McCoy of Libertyville. McCoy is accused of intentionally setting his house on fire in an effort to collect insurance money.
LIBERTYVILLE, IA
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Kansas City Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Jefferson County

A fugitive was captured in Jefferson County following a high-speed chase on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. At approximately 4:00 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 mph entering the east side of the county on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the suspect requested assistance.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Lee County Ambulance Director resigns

Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Police ignored community concerns about a serial killer

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence Resources are available here. On Oct.7 a Black woman in Kansas City, Missouri, escaped from a serial killer after being held captive for a month. The abductor, 39-year-old Timothy Haslett Jr. Haslett, was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to local news channel Kansas City TV.
KANSAS CITY, MO

