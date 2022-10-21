Read full article on original website
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
KCTV 5
New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate back in custody
A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate is back in custody after walking away Sunday from the prison's minimum security unit.
KAKE TV
Arbitrator awards $32.4 million for victims killed in crash involving KCFD firetruck
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- An arbitrator has awarded $32.4 million to the victims of a deadly crash involving a Kansas City firetruck that ran a red light in Westport. Three people were killed Dec. 15 after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport.
KBUR
Trial underway for Southeast Iowa man charged with arson, insurance fraud
Libertyville, IA- Witness testimony has concluded in the trial of a former Southeast Iowa firefighter accused of arson and insurance fraud. Witness testimony concluded Monday in the trial of 40-year-old Lucas McCoy of Libertyville. McCoy is accused of intentionally setting his house on fire in an effort to collect insurance money.
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
ottumwaradio.com
Kansas City Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Jefferson County
A fugitive was captured in Jefferson County following a high-speed chase on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. At approximately 4:00 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 mph entering the east side of the county on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the suspect requested assistance.
KBUR
Lee County Ambulance Director resigns
Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
Indiana Daily Student
Black Voices: Police ignored community concerns about a serial killer
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence Resources are available here. On Oct.7 a Black woman in Kansas City, Missouri, escaped from a serial killer after being held captive for a month. The abductor, 39-year-old Timothy Haslett Jr. Haslett, was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to local news channel Kansas City TV.
I-470 reopens between US 71 Highway, Grandview Triangle after fire closures
Multiple fires along Interstate 470 caused closures along both sides of the highway Sunday. Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City Scout reports all roads have reopened.
Study: Kansas City ranks No. 1 for highest homicide rate increase
A new report from Wallethub shows Kansas City, Missouri, reported the highest increase in homicide rates.
Twin brothers charged in Northland shooting that killed one, seriously injured another
Twin brothers Isaac and Isaiah Hernandez are now charged in a Northland shooting that killed one man and potentially paralyzed another.
