U.S. Public Supports Help for Taiwan if China Attacks—Poll
A majority of Americans would back Taiwan in a crisis, but they were divided when it came to the nature of their support.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Binance Is ‘Narrowing Down' Identity of Hacker Behind $570 Million Crypto Attack, CEO Says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Canopy Growth Looks to Speed Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth said Tuesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Debuts Most Advanced Semi-Autonomous Driving System to Rival Tesla
Xpeng took the wraps off XNGP, its latest advanced driver-assistance system. The software enables the car to carry out some driving functions automatically but requires a driver behind the wheel. The company said XNGP will roll out later this year in certain cities in China and it will be available...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flying Taxis, Robotic Avatars and Holograms — Saudi Arabia Pushes Ahead With Its Sci-Fi City Vision
The project has received its fair share of skepticism around feasibility. Located on a coastal strip in Tabuk in the northwest of the country, there are three areas of Neom that have been officially announced — primarily The Line. The other planned Neom areas are Oxagon, a "gateway to...
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Walmart, Disney Among Top 12 Employers That Laid Off Thousands During the Pandemic, House Inquiry Finds
Twelve of the nation's largest employers, including Walmart, Cisco and Chevron, laid off thousands during the pandemic, a House subcommittee survey found. Hourly workers without access to paid leave benefits were most likely to quit, according to the report. The subcommittee recommends a universal paid leave structure and better data...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
There Are 8 Types of ‘Difficult' People—and the ‘Passive-Aggressive' Is the Worst of All: Harvard Expert
Having to work with frustrating people is simply part of life. You can't escape them. But you also don't have to grin and bear the stress as if you have no choice. While researching for my new book, "Getting Along," I identified eight types of difficult people. The first step to effectively handling these frustrating colleagues is to know exactly what kind of person you're dealing with.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pinterest, Headspace Offer Free Mental Health Resources to Content Creators: ‘We Wanted to Inspire the People Who Do the Inspiring'
Content creation can be tough, and even mentally taxing for some. It's a sentiment that influencers have expressed on social media. "I realized I traded my 9-to-5 to work 24/7 instead. Not a second goes by that I'm not thinking about making content," said @jaegurley in a TikTok video from early this year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
