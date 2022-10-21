Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
KBUR
Trial underway for Southeast Iowa man charged with arson, insurance fraud
Libertyville, IA- Witness testimony has concluded in the trial of a former Southeast Iowa firefighter accused of arson and insurance fraud. Witness testimony concluded Monday in the trial of 40-year-old Lucas McCoy of Libertyville. McCoy is accused of intentionally setting his house on fire in an effort to collect insurance money.
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a bicycle westbound on Highway 136 when the bike was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle driven by 70-year-old Sharon Robey of Niota, Illinois.
YouTuber Says Keokuk Has Great People, But Worst Place to Live
If you live in Keokuk (or are thinking about it), I have good news and I have bad news. A very popular YouTuber says that while Keokuk has great people, it's also the worst possible place you can live in Iowa if not the entire Midwest. I want to be...
Wichita Eagle
Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
KBUR
Two people injured in Burlington shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 22nd, at about 12:01 AM, police responded to the area of 9th and Locust Streets in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting taking place, including shell casings and blood. Shortly after, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center reported two gunshot victims, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, had checked into the emergency room.
KBUR
Lee County Ambulance Director resigns
Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
ourquadcities.com
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
muddyrivernews.com
Koontz Properties to build 52-unit multi-family development at intersection of Stardust, Munger in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Koontz Properties of Quincy, Ill., recently broke ground on a multi-family development called Vista Way Apartments near the intersection of Stardust and Munger. Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said the project will have a 52 units to be completed in...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
Radio Iowa
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
KBUR
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 22, 2022
Jasmine Forrest (30) Quincy, IL for criminal damage to property at 1100 Kentucky. NTA. 122. Nathaniel Fortney (46) 509 Locust St. Quincy, IL on a charge of Domestic Battery and a warrant out of Miller County Missouri. Lodged on both. 109. Tony McEwen (59) 1316 Summers Lane Quincy, IL for...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Every day is a joy to go to work’: Shireman to receive Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her role at Quincy Police Department
QUINCY — Ruth Bower Shireman was a sixth-grade teacher for 27 years before she retired in 1999. Her retirement, however, never stopped her from working. Shireman recently learned she is a recipient of a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. These awards recognize volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the State of Illinois.
