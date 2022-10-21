Read full article on original website
First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District
The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little ambition for public office but couldn’t abide the incumbent going unopposed. “By the time we got to January of this year, it was clear that there was not going to be […] The post First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sand says perpetrators should be liable in some State of Iowa legal settlements
JOHNSTON — State Auditor Rob Sand says it’s time to enforce a law that would hold state employees accountable for intentional misconduct that results in a legal settlement. That means, in extreme cases, a state employee could be financial liable if the state offers to pay a victim.
Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it.
It’s the spooky season. We love to be scared. Halloween decorations dot lawns across Des Moines. Over the weekend, I spotted a giant, inflatable baby on a north-side lawn with a mouth full of blood-smeared fangs. Magazines are full of directions for making cheese-cloth ghosts and punch-bowl ice in the shape of severed hands. Horror […] The post Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa voters will decide on gun-related amendment to Iowa’s constitution
Des Moines, IA- Early voting for the Iowa General Election is underway, and a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution is on the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition tells Radio Iowa that gun rights advocates began lobbying for the amendment 12 years ago, after realizing that Iowa was one of six states without the protection of the right to keep and bear arms in the state constitution.
Poll: Majority of Iowans want abortions to be legal in most or all cases
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A majority of Iowans want abortions to be legal in the case of rape, incest, or to save the pregnant woman’s life, according to a new poll. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found 61 percent of Iowans think abortion should be legal in most, or all cases.
Axne, DeJear rally with voters ahead of midterm elections
DES MOINES, Iowa — During the last few weeks of election season, candidates are making the most out of the time they have left on the campaign trail. Iowa congresswoman Cindy Axne and gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear met with supporters at Creative Visions, making their case to voters before election day.
Reading, Test Scores Decline Nationally But Not In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Students’ reading and test scores have declined nationally, but not in Iowa. The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports that average math and reading scores for fourth and eighth graders are lower than they were in 2019. They say the shift to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic likely factors into the lower scores. Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement this morning, noting that there was “no significant change” in Iowa students’ test scores. Iowa students returned to classrooms in August 2020, which Reynolds credits for their consistent scoring.
Republican candidates rallied votes, funds for marine nonprofit at Joni’s Roast and Ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just over one year ago Marine Cpl. Daegan Page died at the Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. Senator Joni Ernst hosted her annual “Joni’s Roast and Ride” event, with all the proceeds going to the Daegan Page Foundation, a nonprofit ran by Page’s family. The Roast and […]
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
Mike Naig and John Norwood in race for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Mike Naig has served as Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture for the past four years. He's running for reelection in the November general election against Democrat John Norwood. "Agriculture is the backbone of our state's economy. And so when agriculture is strong, our state is...
Meet Deidre DeJear, the Black Woman Hoping to Become Iowa’s Next Governor
In 2018, she became the first Black person nominated by a major party for a statewide office in Iowa when she campaigned for secretary of state. Now, she’s Iowa’s first Black nominee for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in a historic midterm election on Nov. 8. DeJear is one of five Black women running to become the country’s first Black female governor.
Reading and math scores dip for fourth and eighth graders across all states
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic took a toll on student reading and test scores. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the average math score for fourth graders was five points lower than it was in 2019. Eighth graders saw their math grades drop eight points in...
Critics say new Iowa prison mail system is dehumanizing to inmates
Des Moines, Iowa — Advocates for prisoners says Iowa’s new system of screening mail that’s sent to inmates is confusing and hard to navigate. All non-legal mail is sent to a third-party company to be opened, screened and scanned, then a color copy is sent to the inmate. Professor Alison Guernsey, in the University of Iowa College of Law, says communication between inmates and people on the outside is valuable in maintaining strong connections.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching. Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. By letting kids celebrate and get...
Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing
WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Iowa’s drought nears worst in 9 years
The state’s drought continues to worsen amid dismal rainfall and is now the worst it’s been in more than two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?
When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
