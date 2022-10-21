Read full article on original website
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Dalvin Cook fined for touchdown celebration
During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it was a homecoming for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Having grown up in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, Cook had been dominant since his college days playing against Florida teams in his home state. He had only not rushed for a touchdown once and had never rushed for less than 110 yards and it appeared that he was in for a big game.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers embarrassed by Panthers in shocking loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on the road Sunday. PJ Walker threw two touchdowns for Carolina.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Andy Reid makes surprising decision at end of half
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision late in the first half of his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday that left many viewers scratching their heads. The Chiefs were leading 14-13 and had 3rd-and-20 deep in San Francisco territory with 11 seconds...
NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Giants Player Called For Roughing the Passer After Taking Trevor Lawrence Down With One Finger
VIDEO: Horrible roughing the passer penalty on Trevor Lawrence.
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
Report: Chiefs make unexpected decision on Trent McDuffie ahead of Week 7
There was hope that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie would be activated from IR ahead of Week 7 but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to get cornerback Trent McDuffie back on the active roster this week, but that reportedly won’t happen.
Adam Schefter Clears The Air On Popular Odell Beckham Rumor
The Kansas City Chiefs turned a lot of heads this week when they restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Many fans believe the front office is clearing cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Kelce added fuel to the fire by commenting on that rumor...
Report: Panthers turned down huge trade offer for 1 star player
The Carolina Panthers have clearly entered a rebuilding phase after they fired head coach Matt Rhule and traded Christian McCaffrey, but that does not mean every star player on their roster is available. The Panthers turned down a huge trade offer for defensive end Brian Burns, according to ESPN’s Adam...
Tom Brady Reportedly Texts With Ron DeSantis
The quarterback and GOP Florida governor had an exchange during an NFL game, according to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
NFL Week 8 Lines: Reeling Packers In New Territory Vs. Bills
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 8 of the NFL season in unfamiliar territory — in more ways than one. The Packers are reeling, there is no doubt. Green Bay lost its third straight game Sunday, dropping another winnable contest, this one at the hands of the lowly Washington Commanders. While we haven’t yet reached Halloween, and the NFC is still pretty open, doubts about the Packers’ ability to make the playoffs are increasingly legitimate. DraftKings Sportsbook actually has the Packers at plus money (+125) to reach the postseason despite the fact they haven’t played half their schedule yet.
