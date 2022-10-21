Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
4 great iPadOS 16.1 features that aren’t Stage Manager
Apple finally released iPadOS 16.1. The debut of the Stage Manager multitasking system has drawn most of the attention, but plenty of other new features are worth checking out, too. Monday’s launch is extra-significant because iPadOS 16 never launched. Version 16.1 is the first replacement for last year’s iPadOS 15.x....
The OnePlus Nord N300 Delivers Premium Value at a Sub-Premium Price
It can feel like the smartphone market is flooded with options, but the majority of those are on the high end. Even more affordable options, like the Pixel 6a, are still usually $400+. The new OnePlus Nord N300 comes with a lot of the same features you expect in a high-end smartphone, but it does start at only $228. That’s a staggeringly low price for a phone with this many bells and whistles. It has a lot going for it, too, like storage capacity up to 1TB, a 90Hz display, and much more. The phone will be available in the United...
Cult of Mac
Jamf Now makes Apple device management super-easy
The challenge in trying to make the most out of a business’s Apple devices is finding a strategy for optimization that also maximizes your resources. Considering the many facets of device setup, management and security, managing your team’s Apple gear can call for a sophisticated platform and a dedicated team of professionals — until now.
Cult of Mac
Grab and go with new fast-charging EcoFlow portable power stations
EcoFlow rolled out three new River 2 series power stations Tuesday. The under-1kWh devices charge to 80% as fast as 48 minutes and offer a long life, making them cost-effective for on-the-go uses like camping as well as home power backup, the company said. This post contains affiliate links. Cult...
Cult of Mac
Browse in private with a 66% discount on highly rated Windscribe VPN
If you want to browse in private on your MacBook, iPhone or any other device, using something like Incognito mode isn’t the way to do it. While it may be comforting not to see your searches appear in your history, that’s often the extent of your privacy. Companies and third parties can still track your web activity unless you use a more all-encompassing security protocol like Windscribe VPN.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s new products leave us slightly perplexed [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: For once, Apple’s new products leave us scratching our heads more than reaching for our wallets. We let loose our first impressions of this week’s new iPads, the surprisingly affordable Apple TV 4K, that ridiculous Apple Pencil dongle and more.
Cult of Mac
Upgrade to macOS Ventura today to get these new features
MacOS 13 Ventura is finally here after being unveiled way back in June. The free update includes a range of improvements for Mac users. Here are four reasons to install Ventura today. macOS Ventura offers glimpse of Mac’s future. macOS is a mature operating system and doesn’t get a...
Cult of Mac
Scary-good deals for Halloween: 15% off all Elago accessories
Halloween is the time for kooky costumes, candy-induced belly aches and frighteningly good deals on Apple accessories in Cult of Mac‘s Super Sweet Deals sale. You can get anything made by Elago for 15% off this week. Just head to the Cult of Mac Store to take 15% off...
Cult of Mac
Apps to simplify music discovery, baby care and journaling your life [Awesome Apps]
Apps can be useful for a a countless number of things. From making a new parents life easier to finding new music, there’s are apps fit to help make things nearly effortless. This week, we have a couple great new (to me, at least) apps, and a really solid update to one of my favorites. As usual, I’ll put out the call for other suggestions as well. If you have something you want us to check out for a future Awesome Apps post, be sure to email your suggestion or tweet them over!
Cult of Mac
Mkeke clear cases for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are top sellers for a reason
Every year, Apple fans face the same dilemma: Do you really want to cover up your beautiful new iPhone with a case? With the iPhone 14 Pro models, that shiny stainless steel and pristine glass back look beautiful to behold. But these sleek smartphones also look … vulnerable. And drop tests prove they’re not as rugged as Apple might want you to think.
Comments / 0