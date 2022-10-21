ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Analysis: How the 49ers outmaneuvered the Rams in acquiring Christian McCaffrey

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The Carolina Panthers on Thursday traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, who beat out the Rams and other teams for the versatile star.

Here’s why the 49ers landed McCaffrey and what that means for the Rams:

The 49ers had more draft capital than the Rams: The price for McCaffrey did not include a first-round draft pick, so that apparently did not work against the Rams, who have never been shy about trading them — see deals for Jared Goff (2016), Brandin Cooks (2018), Jalen Ramsey (2019) and Matthew Stafford (2021).

The Rams do not have a first-round pick until 2024.

The 49ers reportedly sent 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers for McCaffrey.

The Rams have second- and third-round picks in the 2023 draft but no fourth-round pick.

The Rams still have issues at running back: Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are trying to trade running back Cam Akers , who did not play against the Panthers because of what McVay has described as an “internal” problem .

McVay did not rule out Akers remaining with the Rams but there clearly is a disconnect.

Darrell Henderson is in the final year of his rookie contract and Malcolm Brown appears to be a veteran short-term fix. Ronnie Rivers was elevated to the roster from the practice squad against the Panthers. He had one carry for no gain.

General manager Les Snead will no doubt make a deal or two before the Nov. 1 trade deadline: It’s not in the Rams’ nature to stand pat.

In the last few seasons, in the weeks and days before the trade deadline, Snead dealt for edge rusher Dante Fowler (2018), Ramsey (2019) and edge rusher Von Miller (2021). He also signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021.

The Rams could use offensive linemen, an edge rusher, a running back and perhaps a safety.

McCaffrey will make it even tougher on the Rams in the NFC West: The Rams have not defeated the 49ers in a regular-season game since 2018, a streak of seven consecutive losses.

Now 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan can direct an offense that includes star running back/receiver/occasional passer Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and McCaffrey.

And quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo typically plays like Joe Montana against the Rams.

The Rams will see McCaffrey soon: In the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Panthers on Sunday, McCaffrey rushed for 69 yards in 13 carries and caught seven passes for 89 yards, including a 49-yard catch and run.

McCaffrey will return to SoFi Stadium on Oct. 30 when the 49ers play the Rams for the second time this season.

The 49ers stomped the Rams , 24-9, at Levi’s Stadium on Monday Night Football on Oct. 3.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

