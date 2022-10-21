Read full article on original website
Youngkin urges education reforms after drop in math, reading proficiency
(The Center Square) – Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging education reforms after data showed a reduction in fourth grade math and reading proficiency scores in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report card. According to the data, fourth grade reading proficiency dropped to 32%, which is...
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics
The politicking over a high-profile Michigan abortion ballot measure has been overtaken in the final weeks before the election by claims that it could open the door to allowing minors to get abortions or even undergo gender transition procedures without parental consent. Proponents of Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive...
DeSantis pledges to implement permanent tax cuts in only debate with Crist
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor and now Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist sparred Monday night in a lively one-hour debate full of personal attacks and interrupted by raucous audience members interjecting jeers and name-calling. While DeSantis and Crist presented different views on nearly...
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim $500 direct payment in Virginia just seven days away
There is only one week left for Virginia residents to file their 2021 taxes in order to receive a tax rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers will get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers so long as they received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. The commission defines a tax liability as the amount of money owed in taxes minus any tax credits or deductions.
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year
Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
Deadline day: Today last chance for Californians to register to vote in midterm elections
Monday is the last day before the midterm elections to register to vote in California, a state that has 52 House seats and one Senate seat up for grabs. The state is also voting on its governor and several propositions to create new laws, such as whether to allow sports betting. Voters who miss the deadline get one final chance on Election Day, when they can ask for a provisional ballot at a polling center and sign up in person.
DeSantis and Crist to face off on economy and social issues in only debate
MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) stand-alone debate against Charlie Crist (D-FL) could be good practice for the possible 2024 presidential contender before the Republican primary begins in earnest after next month's midterm election. Two weeks before Election Day, DeSantis is downplaying Florida voters' only opportunity to compare him...
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot
Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
California's flavored tobacco ban is on next month's ballot
(The Center Square) – California voters will soon determine the fate of the state’s flavored tobacco ban. Among the seven initiatives appearing on the November ballot is Proposition 31. The initiative asks voters whether to uphold or repeal Senate Bill 793, a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 that bans retailers from selling flavored tobacco products – including menthol cigarettes.
Zeldin and Hochul agree to debate this week after dispute
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) reached an agreement to debate this week after months of dispute over terms for the meet-up. The incumbent Democrat and her Republican gubernatorial challenger will meet face-to-face on Tuesday evening for a one-hour debate moderated by Spectrum News from the Pace University campus in New York City. Zeldin won the GOP nomination in June and proposed in August that he and Hochul face off in a series of debates across New York state.
How crime and homelessness could flip Oregon red for the first time in decades
PORTLAND, Oregon — Business owners in Oregon ’s largest city say crime is not only affecting their ability to operate, but also, potentially, their vote next month. “I basically pull up here every morning and sort of hold my breath, hoping that no one’s destroyed my porch and broken into my business,” Amanda Horne, the owner of Grindhouse Coffee, told the Washington Examiner.
Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
