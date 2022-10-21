Read full article on original website
commncnts
4d ago
Why 150000 and not 20 million?? he’s a terrorist you caught him before he could do something!!! Now don’t screw this up this prick should be forgotten about in a cell then deport,,,, 0 tolerance is what we need to project ……….
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Eyewitness News
Questions remain after Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
Eyewitness News
Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
Eyewitness News
2 teens arrested in Southington as part of stolen vehicle, shots fired incident
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and shots fired investigation in Southington. Police identified the suspects as being 14 and 16 years old. On Oct. 23, around 1:15 p.m., Southington officers said they were sent to the Garden Path Florist on Shuttle...
East Windsor man, charged in hatchet robbery, held on $100,000 bond
An East Windsor man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond while facing charges that he robbed a North Road gas station with a hatchet in 2020, records show. DEFENDANT: Joseph P. Carmen, 43, who has listed his address as an apartment on Riverview Drive in East Windsor. CHARGES:...
Eyewitness News
‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Four teens run away after crashing stolen police cruiser in Springfield
Four teenagers are being charged in connection with a stolen Springfield police cruiser.
Eyewitness News
Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
Man shot during armed robbery on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to State Street on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
Eyewitness News
No one hurt in Hartford crash involving motorcycle, state police cruiser
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - No injuries were reported when a motorcyclist collided with an empty state police cruiser in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said it happened on Interstate 84 westbound in the area of exit 48. They said no one was in the cruiser when it was hit.
Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NBC Connecticut
Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested
A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons. Police said the investigation started on...
Eyewitness News
Video shows large reckless driving gathering in Wethersfield HomeGoods parking lot
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Reckless drivers have become a problem in Wethersfield, according to neighbors. Channel 3 obtained video from a viewer that showed drivers in the parking lot of HomeGoods on the Silas Deane Highway, speeding, and doing doughnuts and burnouts. It happened Saturday night. According to the...
Eyewitness News
2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night. Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M. Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments. The building...
Eyewitness News
Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Several people injured in car crash at Mystic restaurant
MYSTIC — Several people were injured when a car crashed into the dining area at the Somewhere in Time restaurant in Mystic, according to police. Groton Police Department Lt. David Miner said officers from the department, and neighboring towns, responded to the Somewhere in Time restaurant, located at 3175 Gold Star Highway in Mystic, on reports of a car that had crashed into the business.
Comments / 3