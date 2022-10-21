Read full article on original website
themindsjournal.com
If A Man Truly Loves You
He will move mountains to be with you. He will call you, text you and let you know how important you are to him. He will never go ghost and he will always respect you. He will call you beautiful or pretty. He not only says you’re his world, but shows you with his actions. A man who loves you will not leave any doubts in your mind about how he feels about you. A man who loves you, makes you a priority. Life is too short, don’t settle for anything less.
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger
When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
TODAY.com
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
Deal Alert! Major UGG Classic Mini Boot Sales are Happening at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack & Gilt This Week
Yep, we're officially obsessed with throwback classic UGGs boots this year. The Y2K-era favorite has never exactly gone out of style, but with celebs like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner bringing them back into regular wear, we can't help love the idea because, well, comfort. Popular UGG styles like Classic...
Tips To Keep Your Pumpkins Fresh Until Halloween
It's pumpkin-carving season, which means you'll want to keep those jack-o-lanterns fresh until Halloween, and you can do that by using a little science. Pumpkin farmers say rubbing some petroleum jelly or olive oil on the carved and scooped out areas of a pumpkin will prevent it from drying out.
Allotment guru shares 5 clever ways to stop squirrels digging up bulbs
How to stop squirrels from digging up and eating your spring-flowering bulbs
I’m in my 50s but look years younger – it’s all thanks to my DIY three-ingredient face mask
GROWING older has its challenges, but you wouldn't know one influencer recently turned 52. The beauty pro shared her secret recipe for flawless, glowing skin, and it only takes minutes to mix up. On her TikTok channel, Shab shares beauty and lifestyle guidance with her 586k followers, with a focus...
Lunchbox Took 11 Pumpkins From Free Pumpkin Truck at Work
A new business took over the building where the Bobby Bones Show's studio is located. The new business invited a pumpkin truck to come out for a team activity. Since the pumpkin truck was there when the show had finished recording, Lunchbox decided to go check it out. He went up to the owner of the pumpkin truck and asked if the pumpkins were free. He said yes, if you work for the business that is located in the show's building. Lunchbox said he did and then asked how many he could take. He then proceeded to pull his car up and take several pumpkins home with him.
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
rsvplive.ie
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
livingetc.com
How do you keep a pumpkin from rotting? Expert tips to help this Halloween decor last longer
The leaves are changing, the weather's colder and the nights are drawing in which can only mean one thing; Halloween is just around the corner. For us home decor obsessives, that also means Halloween decorations. Forget ghosts or ghouls though because there's a more traditional item (in the form of a vegetable) that's synonymous with this time of year, and that's the pumpkin.
Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole
The whimsy is just gorgeous.
New York Post
10 best red lipsticks for every skin tone, per Sephora’s beauty director
You can’t get any more classic than the cult-favorite red lipstick. It’s sultry, it’s sexy and it gives you that statement ‘pop.’. Though with so many on the market, it can be a difficult feat to find your signature shade. So, we left it up to the pro to pick the 10 best red lipsticks of 2022 for every skin tone.
themindsjournal.com
Stop Wasting Time On The Wrong People
Sometimes you have to accept the truth and stop wasting time on the wrong people. Some people don’t realize how hard you are riding for them, until you park!. I don't ever want to go through another stage in my life where I am telling someone how they should treat me. Life Quotes.
There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?
So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.
Comments / 0