Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
London's 'Little India' marks Diwali and Rishi Sunak's win as prime minister
LONDON - It seemed like a made-for-television moment: Rishi Sunak was named the next prime minister of Britain on Diwali, the celebration of the festival of lights. For many in Southall, an area in west London that is sometimes called "Little India" for its large Indian diaspora, that meant there were multiple reasons to celebrate on Monday night.
Comments / 0