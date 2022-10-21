Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree
A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said. The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed. The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15...
BBC
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
BBC
Oldham: Dog shot dead by police after two women mauled
A dog has been shot dead by police after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,...
BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Birmingham men jailed for London supply of heroin and cocaine
Three men have been jailed after police said they caught them discussing their large drugs supply operation on the EncroChat network. Rayal Eastwood, Dakarai Thomas and Zadengel Raphael were described by police as "very significant players in pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities". The trio admitted...
BBC
Family traumatised by death of Bath schoolboy on exchange trip
The death of a 15-year-old schoolboy has left his family with a "hole in the heart", an inquest was told. Max McMullen died after falling from the seventh-floor window of his host family's apartment on an exchange trip in Córdoba, Spain, on 19 October 2019. In a statement, his...
BBC
Bridgend crash: Lucy John's bike snapped in crash - inquest
A triathlete's bicycle was snapped in half in a fatal crash with a car, an inquest has been told. Lucy John, 35, died while she was on a training ride on 16 October on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend. She suffered spine and pelvis fractures and a post-mortem examination found...
BBC
Frank McKeever: Two people charged with murder of missing man
A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a man who has been missing for more than a year, the Met Police has said. Frank McKeever, 63, from Islington, north London, was last seen on 28 August 2021 along Highbury Park near the junction with Highbury Grange.
BBC
Lucy Letby: Disturbing pattern in baby deaths, nurse's trial told
A medical expert has told the trial of nurse Lucy Letby how he noticed a "quite disturbing and quite unusual" pattern in the deaths of babies she is accused of murdering. Ms Letby is charged with killing seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
BBC
Handsworth Wood: Tributes after Jamie Benbow stabbed at home
A man who was fatally stabbed at his Birmingham home has been described a "genuine, big-hearted, bubbly lad". Jamie Benbow, 29, managed to alert a neighbour but could not be saved and died at the scene in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood on Friday night. Katie Marie, organiser of an online...
BBC
Ryan Kirkpatrick murder: Killers Kane Hull and Liam Porter jailed
Two killers who murdered man on a night out and then fled the UK have been jailed. Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was repeatedly stabbed by a masked attacker in front of horrified crowds at a bar in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Porter, 33, had denied...
BBC
Shoreham murder inquiry: Man arrested after woman found dead
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a house in Shoreham. Sussex Police responded to a report that a woman had been seriously assaulted in Northbourne Close at 12:37 BST on Monday. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Oakwood: Park remains shut after rollercoaster incident
A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday. Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen, was waiting for her husband and...
BBC
Body found on Yeovil trading estate
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man. Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care. Earlier, a body, believed to be that...
BBC
Tower Hamlets: Man found strangled named
A man who was found dead in Tower Hamlets last week has been named by police as Darren Ammon. The 47-year-old, from Bethnal Green, was discovered at about midnight on Wednesday 19 October in Kirton Gardens. A post mortem examination was carried out on Friday and gave a cause of...
BBC
Rowan Thompson: Hospital death teen's low potassium level not treated
A teenage patient who died in a secure mental health unit was not treated for "severely low" levels of potassium. Dr Stephen Morley told Rowan Thompson's inquest their blood test result showed a "risk of sudden heart rate issues". Coroner Joanne Kearsley said those test results "were not communicated to...
BBC
Body found in Yeovil during search for missing man
A body has been found in water during a search for a missing man. Officers were called to Ninesprings Country Park in Yeovil, Somerset, on 24 October, after the body of a man was found in water. Police believe it to be that of missing 50-year-old man Anthony, but formal...
BBC
Lincoln Cathedral clothes bank forced to close after every item taken
A clothing bank providing coats and jumpers for people in need has been forced to close after it was emptied of all donations. Lincoln Cathedral's "warm rail" was launched on 17 October, with people invited to contribute unwanted clothes. But on Sunday afternoon, every item was removed from the rail...
BBC
Langwith Junction trial: Man guilty of murdering Freda Walker
A man who tied up, gagged and severely beat a couple in their 80s has been found guilty of murder. Freda Walker, 86, died after being attacked by Vasile Culea, who also put plastic bags and a pillowcase over her head. Her husband Ken Walker, 88, who was a local...
Comments / 0