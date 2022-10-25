ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Election Now: How do petitions work and when are they binding?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXsAi_0ihZ2qd400

The Independent s petition calling for a general election to resolve the political turmoil in Westminster has already collected over 300,000 signatures from members of the public exasperated with the ongoing state of chaos within the Conservative government.

The ousting of prime minister Liz Truss on Thursday and the emerging possibility of the deposed and discredited Boris Johnson joining the race to succeed her has only given the project fresh momentum and renewed impetus.

Opposition leaders Sir Keir Starmer , Sir Ed Davey and Nicola Sturgeon have all likewise insisted that a general election is now mandatory to restore order to British politics but the Tories have so far insisted they remain fit to govern and will rally around a new leader, who will be selected by the end of next week.

Do you want a general election?

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak , Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace are being tipped to join the fray but if their party cannot find at least one unity candidate who can command the support of 100 MPs by Friday 28 October, the clamour for a national vote will non doubt become deafening.

Many in the UK remain strongly opposed to having a third prime minister foisted on the electorate within a matter of months and are disinclined to wait until 17 December 2024 to have their say on the leadership of the country at a time of dire economic crisis.

So how do such petitions work and when, if at all, do they become binding?

A platform like Change.org, which is hosting The Independent’ s Election Now campaign, offers activists, be they organisations or individuals, a free space on which to promote their chosen cause, which can be a local, national or even international concern.

As the petition page in question begins to be shared online via social media and email campaigns, a process that typically starts out with the support of the organiser’s family and friends, word gradually begins to spread and soon, with a bit of luck, a large supporter network is built up.

If the petition continues to gather momentum by striking a chord with the public, it is likely eventually to attract media attention, which in turn will help to amplify its message and promote it even further afield, enabling the number of signatures to snowball.

Offline events can also make a major contribution to the cause.

While not binding, petitions with sufficient support can begin to place very real pressure on decision-makers to respond and address the issue seriously, given that any mass sign-up provides demonstrable statistical proof that the extent of public concern about the matter in hand is significant.

Eva Steinhardt, a campaigner at Change.org, told The Independent : “Petitions are a way to raise awareness of an issue, rally support and take action together to make change happen.

“In my experience, some petitions are successful on their own but most are a starting point for a campaign. Once thousands of people have signed a petition, together their voices are more powerful than if they were speaking on their own. Whether that’s crowdfunding, sharing messages on social media, securing media coverage, engaging with the decision making or organising a protest: a petition is a great tool to show support and then use as a springboard to take further action.

“Whether a petition has hundreds or millions of signatures, what’s most important is to be clear in what you’re asking for, and to work together with your supporters to keep up the pressure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdxZ1_0ihZ2qd400

When it comes to making an appeal to Britain’s Parliament, any petition started on the Parliamentary website that passes 10,000 signatures automatically earns a response from the government, while those with 100,000 or more have to be considered for debate by lawmakers.

An earlier petition launched in September by activist Darrin Charlesworth “to end the chaos of the current government” attracted considerable support and drew the following response from Ms Truss’s government: “The UK is a parliamentary democracy and the Conservative Party remains the majority party. The prime minister has pledged to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations.”

At the time of writing, it has more than 700,000 signatures, many of which were added in the wake of then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ’s disastrous “mini-Budget” of 23 September, which spooked global financial markets, tanked the pound, forced the Bank of England to buy up £65bn in government debt to prop up pensions funds, sent the Conservative Party’s popularity crashing in the polls and eventually cost both Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng their jobs.

In the case of The Independent ’s Election Now campaign, half a million signatures or more would serve as a powerful expression of public dissatisfaction with the status quo after months of Tory turmoil.

It would also provide meaningful weight to the idea that the Conservative’s latest leader does not have the support of the public they presume to govern without having presented a manifesto and sought a democratic mandate at the ballot box.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

NI Secretary fails to set date for election after Stormont deadline passes

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has failed to set a date for a snap Assembly election, despite the deadline for the formation of a devolved government passing.However, Mr Heaton-Harris has insisted that he will still call the Stormont election but would meet with political parties first.His announcement on Friday was heavily criticised by political leaders in Northern Ireland.Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill accused him of a “bizarre U-turn” while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said “the chaos continues”.It had been widely anticipated that Mr Heaton-Harris would announce the date for an election on Friday, after the deadline to restore Stormont passed...
The Independent

Parents want election as they ‘pay the price’ for crashed economy, Starmer says

Parents want a general election now because they are “paying the price” for the government crashing the economy, Keir Starmer says.On a visit to Essex, the Labour leader repeated his call for Rishi Sunak to let voters have their say rather than allow the Conservative government stagger on under a third leader in three years.“It’s not just me that wants a general election,” Sir Keir said, speaking from a school in the Tory-held constituency in Thurrock.“I’ve been talking to parents here in Thurrock this morning and they said they want a general election, because they’re paying the price for the...
The Independent

Northern Ireland Secretary faces criticism over failure to set election date

Political leaders across the island of Ireland have criticised the UK Government for failing to call an election in Northern Ireland.Chris Heaton-Harris had promised he would announce a date for an Assembly election if efforts to restore devolution failed.But after the deadline passed on Friday without powersharing resuming at Stormont, the Northern Ireland Secretary confirmed he would call an election but he did not set a date.Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill accused Mr Heaton-Harris of a “bizarre U-turn”, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the “chaos continues”.Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin said it was “regrettable” the DUP had failed to...
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak shown aboard the 'Titanic' in new Belfast mural

Rishi Sunak is yet again the butt of a joke in Belfast’s latest mural, which depicts the new prime minister aboard the “RMS Titanic.”Mr Sunak is shown clinging to a dinghy surrounded by sharks, while Boris Johnson and leadership contender Penny Mordaunt appear to be preparing to jump ship.“Putin,” “NI protocol,” and “strikes” is written on the fins of the sharks, a nod to the new Tory leader’s challenges.The Hill Street mural has been updated multiple times to reflect the turmoil within the Conservative party and recent leadership contests.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK News: Coffey defends Sunak’s Cop27 snubWhy are people so obsessed with Rishi Sunak’s height?Rishi Sunak’s failure to attend Cop27 will come back to haunt him
The Independent

‘Our son is London’s PM’: Rishi Sunak’s Indian family kickstart celebrations in Punjab

A flurry of WhatsApp messages, some bordering on memes; grand Hindu ceremonies; and a cheerful blue cake with the words “Rishi Sunak” emblazoned on it have been at the centre of the party in India’s Punjab state ever since the prime minister’s surprising political victory.For Mr Sunak’s Indian cousins and uncle, who live in Ludhiana city, it has been a hectic week of explaining the family tree that connects them to the first “truly Hindu son of their soil” to have entered 10 Downing Street – something the wealthy family, which has been in the liquor and cotton trade for...
The Independent

King Charles has been told not to go to Cop27 climate summit, No 10 confirms

The King has been urged not to attend the crucial Cop27 climate summit, No 10 says – despite a cabinet minister claiming it is up to the monarch whether to go.Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson confirmed Liz Truss had imposed an effective ban on him travelling to Egypt next month and that it remains in place.“It was unanimously agreed that this would not be the right occasion for the King to visit,” she said, adding: “I’m not aware that that advice has changed.”John Kerry, the US climate envoy has urged Downing Street to rethink its bar on the King attending Cop27,...
The Independent

Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally

The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. Erdogan said, however, that in the meantime his government would propose constitutional amendments that would safeguard the rights of women wanting to wear Islamic-style headscarves but also protect family values from what he called the “threat of perverted currents.” It was a reference to planned amendments that could curb LGBTQ rights and discourage same-sex relationships.Erdogan's speech outlined plans for Turkey with one year to go for celebrations marking the...
The Independent

What’s at stake in the 2022 midterms?

Democrats have controlled both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer.Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion as Republicans look favoured to win the House of Representatives on 8 November due to the frustration over the economy.Republicans are also contesting to take back control of the Senate, which is the currently equally split chamberThis video explains how the midterms could shape the House and Senate. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polling stations ramp up security as early voting begins in US midterm electionsDemocrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysRishi Sunak shown aboard the 'Titanic' in new Belfast mural
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
The Independent

Can Elon Musk’s Twitter co-exist with the Online Safety Bill?

Elon Musk’s desire to make Twitter an unfiltered “common digital town square” now he has taken over the platform is likely to face significant challenges from looming tech regulations.The billionaire has repeatedly expressed his support for “absolute free speech” and a belief that as long as something is legal, it should be allowed to be shared on Twitter and stay there.This has sparked concerns among campaigners that Twitter could become a more abusive and polarised place.But this approach, if enacted now Mr Musk has control of Twitter, would likely soon come into conflict with the UK’s Online Safety Bill, the...
The Independent

The Independent

898K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy