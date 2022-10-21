ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogglebox fans unimpressed by Channel 4’s latest announcement

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Gogglebox fans have been left unimpressed by Channel 4 ’s latest announcement about the show.

The popular entertainment series was set to broadcast a new episode on Friday (21 October).

However, it’s now been revealed that the show has been postponed in favour of Ben Elton ’s new series Friday Night Live .

The next episode of Gogglebox will air on Saturday (22 October) instead, with Channel 4 stating: “It’s one for your diary. Brand new Gogglebox isn’t on its usual Friday night spot. Saturday at 9pm is your go-to for this week over on Channel 4.”

Fans of the show who had been patiently waiting for the new episode shared their frustration with the news on social media.

“I woke up in a good mood with thoughts of new #TheRingsofPower. Then I remembered, it ended last week. Never mind, it’s Friday – #GoggleBox day! Then I remembered, for some nonsensical reason @Channel4 have moved it to SATURDAY,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “No no NO #Gogglebox @Channel4 what have you done?! Gogglebox is Friday Night TV!” with an additional viewer stating: “Is this Gogglebox move to Saturday night permanent?? As this really doesn’t work for me!!”

Elton’s new show Friday Night Live is being launched with a 90-minute special, which marks the start of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Gogglebox is expected to return to its usual Friday night slot next week.

