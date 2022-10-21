ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

Just Talking
2d ago

Run the property into the ground, gets sold, another expensive apartment building and no low income housing and more homelessness. Democrats on County Commissioners and City Council will approve all the rezoning nonsense. There’s an election in November. Vote Republican

Reply
2
 

WCNC

City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near Snow Lane. When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

A strategy is in place to curb Charlotte's parking issues

Parking in Charlotte can be a hassle, and sometimes even a quick trip inside, can lead to a ticket on your car. A strategy is in place to curb Charlotte’s parking …. Parking in Charlotte can be a hassle, and sometimes even a quick trip inside, can lead to a ticket on your car.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC

