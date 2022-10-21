High School Football: Forest, North Marion take on juggernauts in Friday Night Lights

The Friday Night Lights shine on Forest and North Marion this week. The Wildcats will use their high-powered offense to protect home field against the top defense in Lake Minneola. Nineteen miles away at Hawthorne High School, North Marion visits the Hornets in a historic meeting.

Both Marion County teams ride a winning streak into their Week 9 competitions. There are fair challenges on both sides.

A win for Forest (4-3) against Lake Minneola (6-1) guarantees a piece of their first district championship in 19 years. North Marion (6-2) has a chance to get a road win that will end Hawthorne’s (6-0) undefeated season.

It’s time to take a look at the premier matches featuring two of the area’s best teams.

Wildcats DE Tae Floyd key player

“I have their film up right now. They have a very stingy defense,” said Forest head coach Eoghan Cullen about Lake County, “Those interior linebackers are some really good players. Their secondary is probably the best secondary we’ve seen all season.

“I’m excited about the matchup. I’m always excited when we get challenged to see how our kids execute our game plan. We’re going to try to match up our best guys against their best guys and exploit some of the weaknesses we saw on film. Hopefully, at the end of the day, we come out on top.”

Forest isn’t just a yard-producing machine. The Wildcats have a defense powered by defensive end Tae Floyd, who is a sack machine.

“Floyd continues to impress. We’ve had teams, Dunnellon, even East Ridge last week. Their offenses had to use an extra man to try to slow Floyd down,” Cullen said. “That effect is so good for our defense because now somebody somewhere is a free hitter.”

Cullen says Floyd has left sacks on the table. He’s only played organized football for a little over the year, and his stock will continue to rise as more tape comes out on the senior.

North Marion looks for another big win

For the first time in four years, North Marion defeated Vanguard two weeks ago. Last week, the Colts won a decisive battle of the top defenses in Marion County. Friday night, they could continue their trend of statement wins by giving Hawthorne its first loss of the season.

“I feel like they’re a good football team, that plays hard, competes,” says North Marion head coach Greg Carr. “When you watch film, you understand why they’re 6-0. You appreciate games like this because this is a good football team that makes you want to elevate your game as a player.”

Hawthorne is known for its opportunistic defense and big-play ability. The Hornets have athletes all over the field who can take it to the house. Containing that type of dynamic play is a job for a top defense.

“This is an exciting matchup. It’s going to be something that the guys look forward to,” Carr said.

Keys to victory

North Marion's Carr: “We have to corral the football and make plays. We have to match their intensity, their physicality and the way they play. That’s the most important thing. The environment is going to be the environment. We can’t control that. We know it’s going to be a pretty exciting game and something a lot of people are going to look forward to. We know we’re going to have a lot of people there. We definitely know they’re going to have a lot of people there. Those things are out of our control. Going out there and playing good football, playing North Marion football, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Forest's Cullen: “We have to minimize our mistakes. Watching film on Lake Minneola, they’ve been so successful because they’ve capitalized on people’s mistakes. We were sitting in our coaches’ meeting Sunday, and I said, “man, they just get all the breaks.' They’re getting the interceptions, they’re getting the fumbles, they’re getting the blocked kicks, and we just have to minimize that. We cannot give them that edge. I believe if we minimize our mistakes, we’ll be successful. We’ll definitely have to play our best game. Continue to be aggressive and opportunistic, and stay after these guys for four quarters. We can’t let up even if we find ourselves down. We have to continue to battle. That’s how we’re going to win this ball game."

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: High School Football: Forest, North Marion take on juggernauts in Friday Night Lights